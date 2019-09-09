You are here:

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh return to India after a year in New York; Anupam Kher pens heartfelt goodbye note

Asian News International

Sep 09, 2019 13:57:09 IST

Actor Rishi Kapoor, who spent almost a year in New York to receive treatment for an undisclosed health condition, is finally heading home with his wife Neetu. Actor Anupam Kher, who spent the past few months with the couple while shooting for web series New Amsterdam, took to Twitter to wish his friends a safe trip.

Kher who often met the couple in New York wrote that he is going to 'miss them terribly'

Earlier, Kher had shared a picture of the couple as he hosted a dinner for them. Kapoor, too, made a confession on Twitter recently about how much he misses home.

Rishi was visited by a slew of Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, and Javed Akhtar among others during his stay in New York.

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2019 13:57:09 IST

tags: Anupam Kher , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Neetu Singh , Rishi Kapoor , Shareworthy

also see

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu open up on his cancer treatment in New York: We just treated it as any disease

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu open up on his cancer treatment in New York: We just treated it as any disease

Rishi Kapoor will return to India next week after cancer treatment in New York, reveals brother Randhir

Rishi Kapoor will return to India next week after cancer treatment in New York, reveals brother Randhir

Chandrayaan 2 Landing: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar react to India's space mission

Chandrayaan 2 Landing: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar react to India's space mission