Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh return to India after a year in New York; Anupam Kher pens heartfelt goodbye note

Actor Rishi Kapoor, who spent almost a year in New York to receive treatment for an undisclosed health condition, is finally heading home with his wife Neetu. Actor Anupam Kher, who spent the past few months with the couple while shooting for web series New Amsterdam, took to Twitter to wish his friends a safe trip.

Kher who often met the couple in New York wrote that he is going to 'miss them terribly'

Dearest #NeetuKapoor and @chintskap!! Here is wishing you a safe trip back to India after being in New York for almost a year. I have mixed feelings. I am happy & sad at the same time. I am going to miss you terribly. We had a great time together. Thank you. Love & prayers.🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/ECxBhOUH1h — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 9, 2019

Earlier, Kher had shared a picture of the couple as he hosted a dinner for them. Kapoor, too, made a confession on Twitter recently about how much he misses home.

Confession. Living in this concrete jungle (Manhattan)for so long,you don’t get to see much of the sky.Yesterday was by the riverside,saw and heard an aircraft soar above. A visual and sound so common back home,loved that annoyance.I guess it meant freedom and getting back home. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 3, 2019

Rishi was visited by a slew of Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, and Javed Akhtar among others during his stay in New York.

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2019 13:57:09 IST