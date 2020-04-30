Rishi Kapoor passes away: Revisiting his most successful pairings, from Neetu Singh, Sridevi to Juhi Chawla

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at 67 after a two-year long battle with leukaemia. He was admitted to Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital on Wednesday after he complained of breathing issues.

Rishi, who ventured into films as a child actor in father Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker, eventually solidified his reputation in Bollywood as a romantic hero.

He has shared the screen space often with wife Neetu Singh, whom he eventually married. Here is a look at his several pairings over his illustrious career.

Neetu Singh

Rishi and Neetu have starred together in as many as 12 films. Their combined filmography includes films like Yash Chopra's romantic drama Kabhi Kabhie, thriller Khel Khel Mein, Zehreela Insaan, and Amar Akbar Anthony among other films across the 1970s and '80s.

In the latter part of their careers, the two played the adorable husband-wife in Habib Faisal's debut film Do Dooni Chaar. The story followed the life of a middle-class school teacher Santosh Duggal in Delhi, whose income is supplemented by being a tutor at a coaching centre. The film garnered positive responses from audience and critics alike. It even went on to win the National Award for Best Hindi Feature.

They were also seen for much shorter spans in Besharam, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and Love Aaj Kal (2009).

Dimple Kapadia

Bobby marked the first major lead role for Rishi as well as Dimple Kapadia. Rishi played Raj, a privileged young bachelor, who falls head-over-heels in love with Bobby, a fisherman's daughter.

In his autobiography, the actor had admitted to buying an award for Bobby, though he never named it explicitly. "I feel guilty about the fact. I was all of 20-21 years of age and I was suddenly a huge star after Bobby, and I was a real brat. Someone told me that, 'You know, we can get this award, do you want it?', and I said, 'Yes, of course,' and then he said, 'It will cost you Rs 30,000.' 30,000 rupees back then was big money. So I said why not," Rishi had told India Today.

He later also starred with Kapadia in Saagar (1985), directed by Ramesh Sippy. Kamal Haasan also played a pivotal role in the film. Here also, he plays an affluent man who falls in love with Kapadia's Mona D'Silva, but she is dissuaded from pursuing the relationship owing to class differences. This may come as a surprise to most, but the romantic drama was India's entry for Best Foreign Language category to the 58th Academy Awards.

They also starred together in an unforgettable film Pyaar Mein Twist in the 2000s before reuniting in non-romantic roles in Zoya Akhtar's 2009 directorial debut Luck By Chance.

Sridevi

Though the film focused on Sridevi's character of a shape-shifting snake out to seek revenge against an ascetic who had killed her partner, Rishi played Rajiv, the human she marries as part of her plan.

He once again played her suitor Rohit in the 1989 Yash Chopra directorial Chandni. His character is left paralysed after an accident. post which he decides to part ways with Sridevi's Chandni. After a brief romance with Lalit (Vinod Khanna), fate reunites them once again. Despite some hurdles, they reunite and have a happily ever after.

Juhi Chawla

David Dhawan-directed Bol Radha Bol (1992) is probably remembered for its song 'Tu Tu Tu Tu Tara,' where Juhi seems to chase Rishi's character. The actor was seen in a double role — one as an industrialist named Kishen Malhotra and the other Tony Braganza, who tries to infiltrate the Malhotra household. They reunited in Saajan Ka Ghar (1994), where he played Amar Khanna, husband to Juhi's Laxmi.

Madhuri Dixit

Rajiv Kapoor directed Rishi and Madhuri Dixit in Prem Granth, which did not fare well at the box office. This was followed by David Dhawan's Yaarana, where Madhuri's Lalita first plays his fake wife and then eventually the two characters fall in love. After a roller coaster ride, the two characters tie the knot. Tina Munim

Rishi was seen in a double role — as Ravi Verma and his reincarnation Monty — in Karz, directed by Subhash Ghai. Tina Munim was cast as his romantic interest. Songs picturised on the onscreen couple from the film, including 'Ek Hasina Thi Ek Diwana Tha' and 'Main Solah Baras Ki,' are still remembered by fans. In the 1982 film Yeh Vaada Raha, he portrayed Vikram Rai Bahadur, who falls in love with Sunita (Poonam Dhillon). Unfortunately, she suffers an accident, which injures her face badly. Vikram's mother dissuades her from staying in the relationship. Sunita eventually goes through several surgeries which completely changes her face, played by Tina. She then changes her name to Kusum, and they eventually cross paths. However, the story sees them meet again and eventually end up together.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2020 16:38:35 IST