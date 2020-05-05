Rishi Kapoor passes away: Neetu thanks Ambani family for support, calls them ‘guardian angels’

Actor Neetu Kapoor today took to social media to thank the Ambani family for their “love and support” for her husband Rishi Kapoor while he was battling cancer. Rishi breathed his last on 30 April at the age of 67, after a two-year-long battle with leukemia.

Neetu wrote a long Instagram post, sharing a picture of herself and her husband with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. She referred to the Ambani family members as “guardian angels.”

“As we’ve gathered our thoughts over the past few days we’ve also tried to find the words to express the gratitude we feel towards the family for the countless ways in which they have seen us safely through this time,” she said in her post.

She narrated how members of the Ambani family helped them tide over the difficult phase.

Neetu said that the Ambani family made sure Rishi was medically attended to and made frequent and personal visits to the hospital to “shower him with love and attention.”

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless, unending support, and attention. We feel truly blessed to count you among our nearest and dearest,” Neetu wrote.

The actor had recently shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband on Instagram. She put a photo of Rishi, in which he can be enjoying his drink and smiling at the camera. She simply captioned the image, "End of our story."

The couple first met on the sets of 1974's Zehreela Insaan and soon went on to start dating. They were married for almost four decades.

