You are here:

Rishi Kapoor passes away: Wife, actress Neetu pays tribute with his picture, says 'end of our story'

Neetu Kapoor shared a heartfelt tribute to husband, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, cherishing their love-filled journey.

Kapoor died at the age of 67 on Thursday morning after a two year long battle with leukemia at HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai.

On Saturday, Neetu shared a throwback photograph of Kapoor enjoying his drink and smiling at the camera.

"End of our story," she captioned the picture.

Check out the post

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, one of the most loved on-screen and off-screen couples of Bollywood, were married for almost four decades.

The two first met on the sets of 1974's Zehreela Insaan, became good friends, and soon started dating.

The couple went on to star in blockbusters movies like Rafoo Chakar, Khel Khel Mein, Kabhi Kabhie, Doosra Aadmi, and Amar Akbar Anthony.

After getting engaged in Delhi, they got married in Mumbai in 1981.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor share two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

In his second innings in the movies, Rishi featured opposite Neetu in films like Do Dooni Chaar and Besharam, which starred Ranbir in the lead.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 02, 2020 15:46:36 IST