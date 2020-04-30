Rishi Kapoor passes away: Bachana Aye Hasino to Om Shanti Om, a playlist to remember the evergreen romantic hero

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is no more. The 67-year-old breathed his last in Mumbai’s HN Reliance hospital on Thursday morning. The Kapoor family issued a statement where they revealed that the actor had passed away after a two-year battle with leukemia. They urged fans to remember him “with a smile and not with tears.”

The actor who debuted in his father Raj Kapoor's 1970 film Mera Naam Joker would go on to become one of the most sought after romantic leads with films like Bobby, Do Dooni Chaar, Karz, Prem Rog among others.

(Also read on Firstpost : Rishi Kapoor passes away: From Bobby, Chandni to Kapoor & Sons, a look at celebrated actor's most remarkable films)

Here's remembering the great actor through a few memorable songs from his films.

Bobby - 'Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho'

This evergreen number is from Bobby and was picturised on a young Rishi Kapoor romancing Dimple Kapadia. It was sung by Shailendra Singh and Lata Mangeshkar. The music was composed by Laximkant-Pyarelal and the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

Khel Khel Mein - 'Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge Hum Dono'

Featuring real life couple Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, the song is popular even today. It is from the 1975 film Khel Khel Mein and shows Rishi and Neetu dancing on the streets of Shimla. 'Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge Hum Dono' is sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle. The lyrics were written by Gulshan Bawra and the music was by R D Burman.

Khel Khel Mein - 'Ek Main Aur Ek Tu'

Almost all the songs from the film Khel Khel Mein became hits due to captivating lyrics and music. 'Ek Mein Aur Ek Tu' shows the intense chemistry between Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. It is sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle.

Hum Kisise Kum Naheen - 'Bachana Aye Hasino'

Rishi Kapoor was not just a great actor but also a commendable dancer. In the song 'Bachana Aye Hasino' from the 1977 film Hum Kisise Kum Naheen he sets the stage on fire performing in a packed auditorium. The song was sung by Kishore Kumar and the music was composed by RD Burman. The lyrics were by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

Karz - 'Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar'

The song from the 1980 film Karz sung by Mohammed Rafi starred Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim. The song shows the actor playing a violin and then a guitar while singing in a party. The music was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and lyrics were written by Anand Bakshi.

Karz -'Om Shanti Om'

To do it on a spinning disc and Laxmikant-Pyarelal continuously increasing the tempo and orchestration, this is both love song and disco hit. The song from Karz, where he plays as a rock star who gets entangled in a past life drama.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2020 13:00:05 IST