Rishi Kapoor passes away: Alia Bhatt pens note, says 'the love I've received from him was like a warm hug'

Actor Alia Bhatt said Rishi Kapoor was a legend who became her friend over the years and she will forever hold close to her heart the love she received from the late actor.

The 67-year-old veteran, who acted in over 150 films during his five-decade-long career, died on Thursday at HN Reliance hospital here after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. He was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in the evening.

Alia, who is dating the veteran star's son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, was among the close family and friends present at his cremation.

She later took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt note for Kapoor, describing him as a "beautiful man" who brought love and goodness in her life.

"Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor... and though I've known him like that all my life... for the past two years I've known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller," Alia, who worked with Kapoor in 2016 movie Kapoor and Sons, wrote.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor passes away: The quintessential Bollywood star danced, sang and charmed his way into a million hearts

Check out the post



View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Apr 30, 2020 at 7:15am PDT

"An extremely passionate tweeter and a father in these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish! I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him. Today probably most of us can say he is like family - because that's how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you," she added.

Kapoor, familiar to generations of filmgoers for his many films over the years, was taken to the HN Reliance hospital on Wednesday.

He died at 8.45 am on Thursday, the family said in a statement, requesting fans and friends to respect the restrictions in place in view of the lockdown.

Also read on Firstpost — Rishi Kapoor passes away: From Bobby, Chandni to Kapoor & Sons, a look at celebrated actor's most remarkable films

The family further said that Kapoor kept the doctors and medical staff at the hospital "entertained to the last."

"He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."

Also read on Firstpost — Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Hema Malini, Priyanka Chopra Jonas mourn actor's death

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 01, 2020 08:27:54 IST