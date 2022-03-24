'Laal Tamatar' track from 'Sharmaji Namkeen' takes us through Sharmaji's personality as he enjoys life to the fullest after his retirement.

The latest track 'Laal Tamatar' from Amazon Original film Sharmaji Namkeen has been released by the makers. The song is sweet yet quirky with a bunch of comedy scenes starring late Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Juhi Chawla.

'Laal Tamatar' showcases the passion of Sharmaji, aka legendary Rishi Kapoor, and phenomenal actor Paresh Rawal, for cooking. The song takes us through Sharmaji’s kitchen where he lives his life to the fullest while cooking delicious dishes after his retirement.

This high-beat song 'Laal Tamatar' is crooned by melodious Kanika Kapoor and Sneha Khanwalker. The song is also produced and composed by Sneha Khanwalker and the witty lyrics are penned by Gopal Datt. 'Laal Tamatar' has been released by Zee News Company.

The song shows BG Sharma (Rishi Kapoor) and Paresh Rawal preparing delicious meals for the guests at house parties and sharing some cute moments with Juhi Chawla. While figuring out life during his 60s, Sharmaji discovers his love and fondness for cooking. He is enjoying his life preparing a host of meals and proves that ‘there is no age to coming of age’.

Watch the song here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WTgmHmNzAdU

The comedy family drama Sharmaji Namkeen is going to release on 31 March on Amazon Prime Video India. Along with Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Juhi Chawla, the film also stars Satish Kaushik, Taaruk Raina, Sheeba Chadda and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Hitesh Bhatia and has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidwani’s Excel Entertainment, in association with Honey Trehan and Macguffin Pictures.

While trying to find the purpose of his life after retirement, Sharmaji experiments with some hilarious activities such as Zumba and dog-walking. Finally, he discovers his passion for cooking. The film is all about the duel of society’s expectations and a person’s prejudice as he just wants to work on his passion and to live his life to the fullest even after his retirement.