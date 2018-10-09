Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre visit Rishi Kapoor; Radhika Apte declared GQ's Woman of the Year: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Neetu Singh posts an adorable picture with Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre and Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor's sudden departure from India on medical grounds evoked the curiosity of many. There were stray reports which even stated that the actor was diagnosed with the final stages of a dangerous cancer (these statements were quashed by brother Randhir). Recently, Neetu Singh, Rishi's wife shared a picture of Kapoor with herself and Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl, captioning it "Love you".

Sonali Bendre shares her struggle in her journey of battling cancer

After being diagnosed with cancer in July 2018, Sonali Bendre moved to New York for treatment. Otherwise cheerful and upbeat, Bendre recently shared her experience of not-so-happy days while she struggles with the terminal illness. In her poignant post, the actress confessed that over her days of dealing with the disease, there were certain 'bad' days which made it impossible for her to even lift a finger.

Recently, actor Anupam Kher also shared pictures with the actress, having spent some time with them at the Big Apple. He sweetly captioned the picture by stating that Sonali was "elegance under pressure" and that characteristic trait came from fearlessness.

“The elegance under pressure is the result of fearlessness.” It was so wonderful & refreshing to have dinner with the most beautiful, inspirational & courageous @iamsonalibendre along with the compassionate @GOLDIEBEHL & ever smiling Rupa. #DeliciousFood #RichConversations #NYC pic.twitter.com/9Wv8sfuHAx — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 9, 2018

Ranveer Singh shares a teaser of his latest ad on an Indian spice brand where he plays a super-hero

Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky roles in ads. His brand association with Ching's has been appreciated by most of his audience. Recently Singh shared a teaser of the ad that depicts him as a superhero who saves planet Earth from an asteroid attack. The ad seems to have been helmed by Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Radhika Apte on the cover of GQ as their Woman of the Year

Radhika Apte has had a fruitful run at the silver screen as well as small screen what with AndhaDhun and her famous and 'omnipresent' association with Netflix. Recently, the actress shared the GQ cover photo which featured her as the Woman of the Year. Thanking GQ India for the accolade, the actress confessed she was happy and honoured.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @gqindia so happy and honoured 💚 @maxvadukul ✨#Repost @gqindia with @get_repost ・・・ FIRST LOOK: GQ India 10th Anniversary Cover Our Woman of the Year @radhikaofficial has fearlessly changed the rules, disrupting the status quo and redefining the role of a leading lady. No matter the screen time or the scale of the project, she lends power and potency to her characters. With this cover we celebrate her talent and sheer audacity. For this special shoot we commissioned one of the world's most iconic photographers, @maxvadukul. __________________________________________ #radhikaapte #cover #launch #october #GQ10 #anniversaryissue #GQmanifesto #comingsoon #womanoftheyear #sustainability #fearless #firstlook #power #talent #maxvadukul #womenwelove

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on Oct 8, 2018 at 11:11pm PDT

Karan Johar shares a snippet from the shoot of India's Got Talent

One of the most popular talent reality shows, India's Got Talent has had the popular trio of Karan Johan, Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher sitting on the judges' panel. Sharing a clip from the new series shooting of the show, Karan posted a small clip of Arora and Kher on the sets of India's Got Talent. During the video, Johar even mentioned that they had the golden buzzer round on the day.

View this post on Instagram IGT mornings!!!! @kirronkhermp @malaikaarorakhanofficial A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Oct 9, 2018 at 1:05am PDT

