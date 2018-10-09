Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre visit Rishi Kapoor; Radhika Apte declared GQ's Woman of the Year: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
Neetu Singh posts an adorable picture with Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre and Rishi Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor's sudden departure from India on medical grounds evoked the curiosity of many. There were stray reports which even stated that the actor was diagnosed with the final stages of a dangerous cancer (these statements were quashed by brother Randhir). Recently, Neetu Singh, Rishi's wife shared a picture of Kapoor with herself and Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl, captioning it "Love you".
Sonali Bendre shares her struggle in her journey of battling cancer
After being diagnosed with cancer in July 2018, Sonali Bendre moved to New York for treatment. Otherwise cheerful and upbeat, Bendre recently shared her experience of not-so-happy days while she struggles with the terminal illness. In her poignant post, the actress confessed that over her days of dealing with the disease, there were certain 'bad' days which made it impossible for her to even lift a finger.
View this post on Instagram
“I knew that if I allowed fear to overtake me, my journey was doomed. Fear, to a great extent, is born of a story we tell ourselves, and so I chose to tell myself a different story from the one women are told. I decided I was safe. I was strong. I was brave. Nothing could vanquish me.” – Cheryl Strayed, Wild. Over the past couple of months, I have had good days and bad ones. There have been days when I’ve been so exhausted and in so much pain that even lifting a finger hurt. I feel like sometimes it’s a cycle… one that starts off with physical pain and leads to mental and emotional pain. The bad days have been many… Post chemo, post-surgery and the like… where even just laughing hurts. Sometimes it felt like it took everything I’ve had to push past it… a minute to minute battle with myself. I got through it knowing that even though I was fighting a long drawn out, draining battle… it was one that was worth the fight. It’s important to remember that we’re allowed to have those bad days. Forcing yourself to be happy and cheerful all the time serves no purpose. Who are we being fake and putting on an act for? I allowed myself to cry, to feel the pain, to indulge in self-pity… for a short while. Only you know what you’re going through and it is fine to accept it. Emotions aren’t wrong. Feeling negative emotions isn’t wrong. But after a point, identify it, recognize it and refuse to let it control your life. It takes an immense amount of self-care to get out of that zone. Sleep always helps, or having my favourite smoothie after chemo, or just talking to my son. For now, as my treatment continues… my visual focus remains to just get better and get back home. It’s yet another test… Student all my life… Learning all my life… #OneDayAtATime A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on
Recently, actor Anupam Kher also shared pictures with the actress, having spent some time with them at the Big Apple. He sweetly captioned the picture by stating that Sonali was "elegance under pressure" and that characteristic trait came from fearlessness.
“The elegance under pressure is the result of fearlessness.” It was so wonderful & refreshing to have dinner with the most beautiful, inspirational & courageous @iamsonalibendre along with the compassionate @GOLDIEBEHL & ever smiling Rupa. #DeliciousFood #RichConversations #NYC pic.twitter.com/9Wv8sfuHAx
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 9, 2018
Ranveer Singh shares a teaser of his latest ad on an Indian spice brand where he plays a super-hero
Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky roles in ads. His brand association with Ching's has been appreciated by most of his audience. Recently Singh shared a teaser of the ad that depicts him as a superhero who saves planet Earth from an asteroid attack. The ad seems to have been helmed by Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar.
View this post on Instagram
रॉकेट है रॉकेट ! CAPTAIN CHING 🔥🔥🔥🚀🚀🚀 @chingssecret @aliabbaszafar @patilashish Full Film : https://youtu.be/VEBLMJeVNVU A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on
Radhika Apte on the cover of GQ as their Woman of the Year
Radhika Apte has had a fruitful run at the silver screen as well as small screen what with AndhaDhun and her famous and 'omnipresent' association with Netflix. Recently, the actress shared the GQ cover photo which featured her as the Woman of the Year. Thanking GQ India for the accolade, the actress confessed she was happy and honoured.
Thank you @gqindia so happy and honoured 💚 @maxvadukul ✨#Repost @gqindia with @get_repost ・・・ FIRST LOOK: GQ India 10th Anniversary Cover Our Woman of the Year @radhikaofficial has fearlessly changed the rules, disrupting the status quo and redefining the role of a leading lady. No matter the screen time or the scale of the project, she lends power and potency to her characters. With this cover we celebrate her talent and sheer audacity. For this special shoot we commissioned one of the world's most iconic photographers, @maxvadukul. __________________________________________ #radhikaapte #cover #launch #october #GQ10 #anniversaryissue #GQmanifesto #comingsoon #womanoftheyear #sustainability #fearless #firstlook #power #talent #maxvadukul #womenwelove
Karan Johar shares a snippet from the shoot of India's Got Talent
One of the most popular talent reality shows, India's Got Talent has had the popular trio of Karan Johan, Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher sitting on the judges' panel. Sharing a clip from the new series shooting of the show, Karan posted a small clip of Arora and Kher on the sets of India's Got Talent. During the video, Johar even mentioned that they had the golden buzzer round on the day.
View this post on Instagram
IGT mornings!!!! @kirronkhermp @malaikaarorakhanofficial A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on
Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 17:44 PM