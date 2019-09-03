You are here:

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu open up on his cancer treatment in New York: We just treated it as any disease

FP Staff

Sep 03, 2019 15:58:26 IST

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Singh have been residing in New York for quite some time now, where the actor is getting treated for his terminal illness. The two have chosen to remain reticent on the matter, but have opened up recently about Rishi's cancer diagnosis in an interview with Zoom.

Neetu confesses in the beginning by saying the bad days sometimes got "really bad". On such occasions, the couple chose to stay indoors while in better times, they would go out for a film, shopping or lunches. Comparing their stay to a "long vacation", Neetu says it is imperative to stay optimistic.

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu open up on his cancer treatment in New York: We just treated it as any disease

Rishi Kapoor (left) and Neetu Singh during the interview. YouTube screengrab

Rishi chips in on his treatment, revealing he had a "marrow problem" which required immediate attention. Since flying back-and-forth multiple times would become an issue, the two chose to stay in New York.

Neetu says she took the news of Rishi getting diagnosed with cancer with shock at first. In fact, she divulges, Even Ranbir had tears in his eyes (when he first learnt of Rishi’s condition). He was in denial for an hour. But later he said, "Let’s deal with it."

Check out the full interview here

Calling the entire experience "traumatic", Rishi assures people that he has been cured and advises patients to not lose heart, and understand cancer is a curable disease. He even extended his gratitude towards Neetu, saying she has been a "great support."

On the work front, Rishi reveals he is scheduled to complete a film the moment he lands in India, and has already given a go-ahead to another film script.

Neetu had earlier posted about the interview on social media.

Check out her post


View this post on Instagram

Inspite a lot of resistance gave in to the dynamic Navika kumar #franklyspeaking #timesnow #navikakumar

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 15:58:26 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Cancer , Neetu Singh , QnA , Ranbir Kapoor , Rishi Kapoor

also see

Manjinder S Sirsa challenges Karan Johar and other Bollywood celebs to prove his accusation wrong

Manjinder S Sirsa challenges Karan Johar and other Bollywood celebs to prove his accusation wrong

PV Sindhu's BWF win will be included in her biopic, says Sonu Sood: It provides the perfect climax for our film

PV Sindhu's BWF win will be included in her biopic, says Sonu Sood: It provides the perfect climax for our film

Sonam Kapoor opens up on Dulquer Salmaan, 'skipping genres with every film', and Battle for Bittora

Sonam Kapoor opens up on Dulquer Salmaan, 'skipping genres with every film', and Battle for Bittora