Rishi Kapoor, Neetu open up on his cancer treatment in New York: We just treated it as any disease

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Singh have been residing in New York for quite some time now, where the actor is getting treated for his terminal illness. The two have chosen to remain reticent on the matter, but have opened up recently about Rishi's cancer diagnosis in an interview with Zoom.

Neetu confesses in the beginning by saying the bad days sometimes got "really bad". On such occasions, the couple chose to stay indoors while in better times, they would go out for a film, shopping or lunches. Comparing their stay to a "long vacation", Neetu says it is imperative to stay optimistic.

Rishi chips in on his treatment, revealing he had a "marrow problem" which required immediate attention. Since flying back-and-forth multiple times would become an issue, the two chose to stay in New York.

Neetu says she took the news of Rishi getting diagnosed with cancer with shock at first. In fact, she divulges, Even Ranbir had tears in his eyes (when he first learnt of Rishi’s condition). He was in denial for an hour. But later he said, "Let’s deal with it."

Calling the entire experience "traumatic", Rishi assures people that he has been cured and advises patients to not lose heart, and understand cancer is a curable disease. He even extended his gratitude towards Neetu, saying she has been a "great support."

On the work front, Rishi reveals he is scheduled to complete a film the moment he lands in India, and has already given a go-ahead to another film script.

Neetu had earlier posted about the interview on social media.

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 15:58:26 IST