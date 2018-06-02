You are here:

Rishi Kapoor abuses Twitter user for criticising Ranbir's Sanju; comedian Aditi Mittal says he spreads 'hate and misogyny'

FP Staff

Jun,02 2018 13:14:15 IST

Rishi Kapoor, who is frequently criticised for his provocative posts on Twitter, has found himself in fresh trouble.

The veteran actor has found notoriety for trolling people who might disagree with him on social media. Recently, he hit out at a Twitter user who didn't particularly care for his son Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju trailer.

Rishi Kapoor (L); Aditi Mittal (R). Image via Twitter

The Twitter user then shared a screenshot of the 102 Not Out star's abusive DM.

Considering this is not the first time the 65-year-old actor has been abusive on social media, comedian Aditi Mittal called out his reckless online behaviour.

“Rishi Kapoor keeps abusing people online, and every news and entertainment portal keeps covering his movies and interviews as if this kind of behaviour is NORMAL,” Aditi tweeted.

She further questioned the Bollywood fraternity's culpability as no one has yet come out and criticised him about actions.

