Rishi Kapoor abuses Twitter user for criticising Ranbir's Sanju; comedian Aditi Mittal says he spreads 'hate and misogyny'

Rishi Kapoor, who is frequently criticised for his provocative posts on Twitter, has found himself in fresh trouble.

The veteran actor has found notoriety for trolling people who might disagree with him on social media. Recently, he hit out at a Twitter user who didn't particularly care for his son Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju trailer.

The Twitter user then shared a screenshot of the 102 Not Out star's abusive DM.

Love you to bits Rishi Sir pic.twitter.com/4Jb7EGCO0x — rajat (@ClassicFergie) May 31, 2018

Rishi Kapoor keeps abusing people online, and every news and entertainment portal keeps covering his movies and interviews as if this kind of behaviour is NORMAL. https://t.co/HXUv3L1eIG — hot takes 4 koolkidz (@awryaditi) May 31, 2018

Why does no one in the film community call this out? Because it’s Rishi Kapoor? — hot takes 4 koolkidz (@awryaditi) May 31, 2018

1. He’s been calling women “bitches” in DM for having an opinion MUCH before this one. 2. And irrespective, is this the kind of behaviour to be excused and disregarded from apparently a stalwart of Indian cinema? Not acc. to me. — hot takes 4 koolkidz (@awryaditi) May 31, 2018

Considering this is not the first time the 65-year-old actor has been abusive on social media, comedian Aditi Mittal called out his reckless online behaviour.

“Rishi Kapoor keeps abusing people online, and every news and entertainment portal keeps covering his movies and interviews as if this kind of behaviour is NORMAL,” Aditi tweeted.

She further questioned the Bollywood fraternity's culpability as no one has yet come out and criticised him about actions.

