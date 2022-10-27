Actor-writer-director Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has turned out to be a global phenomenon at the box office. The film has crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office and surpassed Yash’s KGF to become the second-highest Kannada grosser of all time.

Apart from viewers and critics, many big stars like Prabhas, Dhanush, Rajinikanth and others showered praises on the film for its technical brilliance and star performances. The concept and traditions of Bhoota Kola, Daiva, Kambala made people know about their cultural roots. Undoubtedly, Kantara is a masterpiece and visual delight and deserves to be the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb. But there are a few elements or tracks and traits, which are quite objectionable but the audience and experts have decided to not take them too seriously.

First and foremost, the romantic track between Shiva and Leela (played by Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda) seems to be raw, regressive and cringe at some places. The scenes where Shiva is pinching Leela’s waist and his overall behaviour with her seem to be very unpleasant as it showcases male dominance. Also, the character of Shiva’s friend Rampa, who goes around having sex with any village woman who is willing, is shown in a comical way but looks cringe-worthy.

Honestly, if these scenes or sequences would have been shown in a Bollywood film, many pseudo-feminists or so-called feminists would have taken an action against it and bashed it right, left and centre along with industry experts.

Without an ounce of doubt, Kantara is a great film but we can’t deny the fact that the Hindi audience has been biased towards the south content in recent times and has shown double standards on many instances.

