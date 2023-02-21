Rishab Shetty on winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Kantara: Dedicate this award to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara took the entire country by storm after hitting theatres back in September 2022. The film, which was initially released in Kannada, shattered all language barriers and was dubbed into Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages, grossing record-breaking collections across the country. The film also took Rishab Shetty’s popularity to the next level, giving him a pan-India following. Shetty has now added another feather to his cap by winning the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award on Monday. Taking to Twitter, the actor announced the same and further dedicated his award to the late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

Shetty, who arrived in Mumbai to attend the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023, was given the Most Promising Actor Award at the event for his film Kantara. Sharing pictures of himself while holding the award, the actor wrote, “Feels honoured and Blessed to be awarded prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Most Promising Actor (Hindi).” Expressing love and gratitude, he also added that the award gives him more responsibility to do more movies.

In his post, Shetty also shared a heartfelt note to express his gratitude on receiving the prestigious award. He dedicated the award to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar and director SK Bhagavan.

Thanking Hombale Films, Vijay Kirangandur, and the entire Kantara team, he wrote, “I cannot wait to make more and better films together. This would have been impossible without our Kantara team and technicians who supported this small dream of mine, and the pillar of my life Pragathi Shetty.” He further concluded the note by adding, “I dedicate this award to our Daiva Nartakaru, People of Karnataka, Power star Puneeth Rajkumar and Legendary Bhagavan sir. Thank you for all your blessings and love.”

In the pictures, the actor can be seen humbly posing with the award, dressed in a black shirt along with a white veshti.

Apart from Rishab Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor took home awards for their acting. While Bhatt was awarded the best actress award for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Ranbir won the best actor trophy for Brahmastra: Part I. Varun Dhawan won the critic’s best actor for Bhediya.

