After the humongous success of Kantara, fans are celebrating the fact that actor-director-writer Rishab Shetty is now prepping for the second part of the blockbuster. While nothing official has been shared by the makers, Daiva Nartaka has revealed this big news.

According to the ‘Daiva Nartaka’, Umesh Gandhakadu, Shetty had sought divine permission to take up the ‘Kantara‘ sequel. And he added: “The local god has given his consent.”

The ‘Daiva Nartaka’ said: “Rishab Shetty asked us to carry out Panjurli (a local diety) seva in Mangaluru. I have done the seva in the Madivalabettu temple located at Bandale.”

Gandhakadu added that he could not share more details, because when he becomes a ‘Daiva Nartaka’ it is the local god who speaks and not him.

When in his ‘Daiva Nartaka’ form, Gandhakadu made the request, the god indicated his approval. The god has suggested making the Kantara sequel with much care and meeting the caretaker of the pilgrimage centre, Dr Veerendra Hegde, a BJP Rajya Sabha member. The god has also asked Shetty to offer prayer before the god, namely, Annappa Panjurli.

Learnt so much by watching #Kantara. The power of @shetty_rishab’s conviction makes the film extraordinary. Top notch storytelling, direction & acting. The peak climax transformation gave me goosebumps 🤯 Respect & kudos to the team 👏🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 11, 2022

‘Kantara‘ is one of the most successful films of this season. While the film received humongous love from the audience ever since its release, it also earned the No. 1 position in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently. Now, IMDb brings you a video capturing Rishab Shetty speaking about the challenges he faced while shooting for Kantara.

With inputs from agencies

