Singer Rihanna performed some of her biggest hits on Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show, leaving her fans all excited and pumped up. While her high-octane performance stood out in the show, it was the ‘pregnancy’ announcement that left fans super-surprised. The 34-year-old singer who was dressed in a stunning red ensemble showed off her baby bump, only to leave fans wondering whether she was expecting. While her fans were pretty convinced about Rihanna being pregnant, the news was later confirmed by the singer’s representative. Notably, as the news was completely unexpected for the fans, it was the same for the singer’s father as well.

Talking to TMZ, Rihanna’s dad, Ronald Fenty noted that he was unaware of her second pregnancy even after he flew from Barbados to Glendale to witness the game. It was exactly during Rihanna’s performance that Fenty just like others was taken aback by her baby bump. He turned to her partner and said, “Oh my god! My baby girl looks pregnant!”

Speaking more on this, Fenty, 69, also shared how he wishes to be a part of Rihanna’s second baby, noting that he wasn’t an active grandparent during her first child due to distance and busy life. He also hopes for a baby girl this time as he already has four grandsons. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a son back in May 2022.

Rihanna’s ‘pregnancy’ announcement

Performing live for the first time in several years, Rihanna indeed brought the house down at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday. It was when she performed her song “B**** Better Have My Money” that fans noticed her caressing her stomach, only to find her revealing her baby bump. Within minutes of this, the internet was buzzing with Rihanna’s second pregnancy news.

She was dressed in a customised red jumpsuit and bustier along with a long puffer, both left open to reveal her baby bump.

Notably, the Fenty Beauty founder announced her pregnancy less than a year after she welcomed her son in May 2022 with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky.

