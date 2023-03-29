Rihanna has shared a couple of new pictures on her Instagram story, giving an adorable sneak peek of her baby bump. And honestly, we are in awe with them. In one of the photos, her baby bump can be seen along with a plate of spaghetti kept on her lap, as she is seated inside the car. In the other picture, some other food item can be seen with the pop titan’s baby bump in focus. She used an emoji of a mother feeding an infant on that photo. The 35-year-old megastar is expecting her second child with American rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple had welcomed their first son last May. However, they haven’t revealed his name yet.

Rihanna said during a photoshoot for the British Vogue cover last month that she had no clue she was pregnant with her second child. According to Rihanna, she and A$AP are best friends with a baby. She told the media outlets that the experience of becoming a parent has brought them closer. Rhianna had reportedly announced in March 2020 that she wished to have three or four children within the next 10 years.

The Barbadian singer had revealed her baby bump last month during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. During the event, the pop star performed many hits from her catalogue including “We Found Love”, “Umbrella”, and “Bitch Better Have My Money”.

She had released her last album “Anti” in 2016, but revealed this year that she is hoping to release her long-awaited ninth album before 2023 ends. She told British Vogue, “I want it to be this year. Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year.” The singer went on to add that she just wishes to have fun, create music and make videos.

The pop singer added that she puts a pressure on herself that if her album is not better than the previous one, then it is not even worth it. However, she added that this is not the right way to look at music. According to her, music is a space to create and people can create whatever they want. She stated that the music doesn’t have to be on any scale, and that it could be something that just feels good.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.