Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been blessed with a baby boy. With this, the pop singer welcomes her second child with the American rapper. Based on reports by TMZ, the beauty entrepreneur became a second-time mother at the beginning of August. “Sources with direct knowledge tell us the baby arrived on August 3rd in Los Angeles. We don’t yet know the kiddo’s name, but we know it starts with ‘R’ and it’s a boy,” the entertainment outlet reported.

The music megastar, who goes by the name ‘badgalriri’ on Instagram, welcomed her first child, a son, in May last year. The little boy was named RZA Athelston Mayers after the famous leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, an American hip hop collective.

Check out the post:

The singer also shared snippets from her maternity shoot. She captioned the post, “In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic this body makes! Baby RZA… he was in there not knowing how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was about to make me.”

Take a look:

Rihanna’s second pregnancy

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy silently with the bump during this year’s Super Bowl in Arizona on 12 February. At the event, she proudly displayed her baby bump to a global audience of hundreds of millions. The singer made a grand entrance to kick off an epic 13-minute set chock-full of hits.

Rihanna on work front

After the release of her studio album ‘Anti’ in 2016, although the 35-year-old had taken a break from recordings, the beauty entrepreneur channelled her music achievements into successful makeup, lingerie and high-fashion brands with the launch of ‘Fenty Beauty’ in 2017.

Since her last release, Rihanna has featured occasionally at events. She also recorded music for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack titled ‘Lift Me Up’. As per reports, the song broke the previous radio ad record holder, Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’.

In July, the Barbadian singer also became the first female artist to have 10 songs with 1 billion Spotify streams. She took to Instagram to celebrate the fact that she did not have a new album, as a caption of her post.

Check out the post:

The post amassed over 32 lakh likes.

On the other hand, Rocky dropped his last album titled ‘Testing’ in 2018. His next album ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ is slated to release in the coming year.