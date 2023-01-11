Rihanna congratulates RRR team at Beverly Hilton after song Naatu Naatu bags Golden Globes 2023

Making India proud and bringing international fame to Tamil cinema, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has shown the real meaning of taking over the world, in a literal sense. After bagging several prestigious award nominations in the West and receiving innumerable accolades, RRR has finally clinched the 2023 Golden Globes Award in the Best Original Song category for its song Naatu Naatu. Needless to say, the moment when composer MM Keeravani accepted the award from Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, every Indian felt proud as a peacock. While the internet is flooded with a plethora of videos and pictures from the evening of celebrations, one video has caught all the attention. During the ceremony, when the results of the Best Original Song category were declared, Pop singer Rihanna was seen congratulating the entire RRR team present in the award show. Yes, you read that right. And you might even feel proud to know the fact that the Barbadian singer was also nominated under the same category.

The fact that Naatu Naatu beat out the tunes of international stars like Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga to win the best original song at the 2023 Golden Globes, makes it a dream come true and even more unbelievable. Now, a video of Rihanna being the sport and congratulating the winners is making rounds on the internet. The now-viral video was shared by Rihanna’s fan page on Twitter, with the caption, “Rihanna congratulated the RRR table on their Best Original Song win for Naatu Naatu.”

https://twitter.com/FentyStats/status/1613010356657614851

The viral video opens by showing Rihanna, decked in an alluring all-black gown, surrounded by cameras and her security personnel as she walks towards the exit of Beverly Hilton. While the cameraman asked her to pose, Rihanna reached the table where the RRR team including Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, and Ram Charan can be seen sitting. Reaching the table, Rihanna can be heard congratulating the team, while waving at them. While Jr. NTR seemed busy on his phone, Ram Charan can be seen waving back at her, making Rajamouli note her presence. The filmmaker smiled back at her and that was the moment Jr. NTR spotted her. It must be noted that Rihanna was nominated under the same category for her song Lift Me Up from one of the highest grossers of 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Coming back to Naatu Naatu, the song is sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and features RRR’s lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR dancing their hearts out. Apart from them, Rajamouli’s magnum opus also features Alia Bhatta and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles.

