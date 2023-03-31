Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are two of the biggest stars in Telugu film industry. Both actors rule the hearts of cinema fans, not just in India, but across the globe. Ram Charan’s RRR and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise were massive successes at the box office despite the pandemic restrictions in place all over the country. The cousins share a close bond and are often seen together at parties and family events. Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are always praising the other. But the two actors are reportedly unhappy with each other these days. On 27 March, Ram Charan’s birthday, Allu Arjun did not wish his cousin. According to media reports, the Sarrainodu star did not attend Ram Charan’s birthday bash as well.

Ram Charan’s fans have been speculating that Allu Arjun is jealous of Ram Charan’s success. According to a report in Bollywood Life, Allu Arjun has stopped talking about his uncle Chiranjeevi or anyone from the Konidela family at film-related functions for the past few years. The Pushpa star used to thank Chiranjeevi for his support, but does not mention him or the Konidela family now.

Ram Charan’s RRR was one of the highest grossers of 2022. The SS Rajamouli directorial has left people all over the globe impressed, particularly with its foot-tapping track Naatu Naatu. The MM Keeravaani composition won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards earlier this month. RRR also starred NTR Jr, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. RRR has earned over Rs 1,200 crore globally.

On the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his next movie Game Changer. The Shankar directorial also stars Kiara Advani in the lead.

As for Allu Arjun, the ‘Stylish Star’ of Telugu cinema is gearing up for the release of Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to his 2021 hit. The film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles from Pushpa: The Rise. The Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo actor is also set to collaborate with Arjun Reddy fame director Sandeep Vanga Reddy for a project.

