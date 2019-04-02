You are here:

Ridley Scott, Sigourney Weaver praise high school production of Alien; director promises funds for encore performance

FP Staff

Apr 02, 2019 18:00:30 IST

A high school stage production of Alien has gone viral online, earning praise from none other than its director Ridley Scott, who has offered financial help to the students for an encore.

Scott, who is currently working on a sequel to his 1979 science-fiction blockbuster, penned a letter to the North Bergen High School students and said he felt very complimented that the students chose his film as an inspiration. The film's star Sigourney Weaver too recorded a video message for the cast and crew.

Ridley Scott, Sigourney Weaver praise high school production of Alien; director promises funds for encore performance

Ridely Scott's letter of appreciation. Source: Deadline Hollywood

The students performed Alien: The Play on 19 and 22 March at the New Jersey high school and earned acclaim for their production and creature design, which was all made with recycled materials with a shoestring budget.

"My hat comes off to all of you for your creativity, imagination, and determination to produce such an ambitious show. Limitations often produce the best results because imagination and determination can surpass any shortfalls," Scott wrote in the letter.

In the end, Scott encouraged the students to put his film, Gladiator, on stage.

Watch the viral version of Alien: The Play here

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2019 18:00:30 IST

tags: Alien , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Gladiator , Hollywood , Ridely Scott , Shareworthy

also see

Cardi B responds to backlash over old inappropriate video: We all have a past that can't be changed

Cardi B responds to backlash over old inappropriate video: We all have a past that can't be changed

Deadwood: The Movie trailer — Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant head back to Wild West; HBO film premieres on 31 May

Deadwood: The Movie trailer — Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant head back to Wild West; HBO film premieres on 31 May

New Avengers: Endgame TV spot offers no fresh footage but honours heroes lost in Infinity War

New Avengers: Endgame TV spot offers no fresh footage but honours heroes lost in Infinity War