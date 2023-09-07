On her Instagram story, actress Ridhi Dogra shared a picture with ‘Jawan‘ director Atlee and thanked him as Shah Rukh Khan’s film opened to a bumper response. “The only picture I took. @atlee47 I am truly blessed to have experienced your genius on set, your power of belief at work and love for cinema when I saw the film. Can’t wait for the world to see #jawan,” she wrote.

While the glimpse of Jawan has raised the expectations of SRKians to another level, we have a piece of news, which will make them jump with joy. As per a reliable source, there will be a sequel of this high-octane massy action-thriller.

“The climax of Jawan will end with an exciting cliffhanger, which will surely raise excitement for the second part of the film among the cinegoers,” said the source.

For the unversed, filmmaker Atlee, who is making his directorial debut in Bollywood in Jawan, has delivered blockbusters like Theri, Mersal and Bigil in Kollywood with Thalapathy Vijay.

Apart from SRK, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in supporting roles.

The Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, which is bankrolled by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who is known for giving chartbusters in Kaththi, 3, Maari, Vikram, Beast, Petta, Master and others.

The film will be distributed by AA and Yash Raj Films. Talking about Tamil language distribution, it will be handled by Red Giant Movies while Sri Venkateswara Creations will look after the distribution of the Telugu language.