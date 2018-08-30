Rick and Morty co-creator's new animated series Solar Opposites gets two-season order from Hulu

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and writer Mike McMahan have been given a two season order for their new animated series by American entertainment company Hulu, Variety reported.

The series, titled Solar Opposites, is about a family of aliens from a better world who must take refuge in middle America debating about the prospect of the situation. Hulu has ordered 16 episodes for the two-season project, with the first scheduled to release in 2020.

Roiland, along with McMahan, will pen and executive produce the project; Roiland will also serve as the voice cast for the characters Terry and Korvo.

Other actors who have been roped in to lend their voices to the project include Mary Mack and The Goldbergs star Sean Giambrone, who will be playing Jesse and Yumyulack respectively.

Solar Opposites is being bankrolled 20th Century Fox Television. It had previously been in development with the studio, with Roiland teasing the project as early as 2015 on social media. It will be Fox's first animated series collaboration with Hulu. The other recent new series order by Hulu include Looking For Alaska, Little Fires Everywhere, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Ramy.

Meanwhile, Roiland and co-creator Dan Harmon have in their hand, 70 episodes of Rick and Morty, for TV network Adult Swim.

