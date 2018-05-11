You are here:

Rick and Morty gets 70-episode renewal order, ensuring seven more seasons for the sci-fi show

FP Staff

May,11 2018 13:19:18 IST

Here's some exciting news that will makes every parallel universe, alternate reality and other dimensions extremely happy.

Creators of the hit Adult Swim original series Rick and Morty announced on Thursday that an unprecedented 70 new episodes have been ordered for the coming years.

Justin Roiland, who voices both the characters, confirmed on Twitter that the network had renewed the show with a sketch, in which Rick is seen telling his grandson: "It’s official Morty. 70 more adventures Morty. You and me. 70 more Morty!" As you'd expect, Morty responds: "Aw geez..."

This comes just weeks after fellow creator Dan Harmon hinted that the beloved animated series could get cancelled. Seventy episodes could equate to atleast seven 10-episode seasons if you go by the usual length until now.

Kanye West, who's been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons, couldn't hide his excitement either, calling it "the greatest news." He also claimed Rick and Morty was his favourite show.

Rick and Morty promo. Image via Twitter

The show follows a brilliant scientist Rick, who drags his dull grandson Morty, and sometimes their less cool family, on insane adventures across the multiverse. Since it first started airing in 2013, the series has become more than a cultural phenomenon.

As far as when these new episodes will air, there's no set time frame yet.

Updated Date: May 11, 2018 13:23 PM

tags: #animated series #Dan Harmon #Justin Roiland #Kanye West #NowStreaming #Rick and Morty

