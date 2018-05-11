Rick and Morty gets 70-episode renewal order, ensuring seven more seasons for the sci-fi show

Here's some exciting news that will makes every parallel universe, alternate reality and other dimensions extremely happy.

Creators of the hit Adult Swim original series Rick and Morty announced on Thursday that an unprecedented 70 new episodes have been ordered for the coming years.

More Rick and Morty coming. Looking forward to all the tweets asking where it is! #theydrawingit pic.twitter.com/KZild3B9rP — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) May 10, 2018

Justin Roiland, who voices both the characters, confirmed on Twitter that the network had renewed the show with a sketch, in which Rick is seen telling his grandson: "It’s official Morty. 70 more adventures Morty. You and me. 70 more Morty!" As you'd expect, Morty responds: "Aw geez..."

This comes just weeks after fellow creator Dan Harmon hinted that the beloved animated series could get cancelled. Seventy episodes could equate to atleast seven 10-episode seasons if you go by the usual length until now.

https://t.co/eUnzwhr72z This is the greatest news This is my favorite show I’ve seen every episode at least 5 times each — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 10, 2018

Kanye West, who's been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons, couldn't hide his excitement either, calling it "the greatest news." He also claimed Rick and Morty was his favourite show.

The show follows a brilliant scientist Rick, who drags his dull grandson Morty, and sometimes their less cool family, on insane adventures across the multiverse. Since it first started airing in 2013, the series has become more than a cultural phenomenon.

As far as when these new episodes will air, there's no set time frame yet.

Updated Date: May 11, 2018 13:23 PM