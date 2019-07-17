You are here:

Richard Madden's Emmy snub disappoints fans, Twitter questions if British actors have a 'cap' for nominations

FP Staff

Jul 17, 2019 10:44:35 IST

The Primetime Emmy nominations were declared on Tuesday. HBO's Game of Thrones and Amazon Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel led the nominations with 32 and 20 nods respectively.

However, Scottish actor Richard Madden's snub for his poignant performance in BBC's crime thriller The Bodyguard has considerably irked fans on social media, who have openly voiced their disappointment. Many fans blamed the fact that many in the US, which hosts the Emmys, do not watch too many British shows and thus may not have watched the actor's brilliant performance.

Richard Madden has also bagged the Golden Globe for playing the harrowed protagonist in the Netflix show.

Here is how Twitterati chose to express their objections

 

 

 

