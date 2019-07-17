Richard Madden's Emmy snub disappoints fans, Twitter questions if British actors have a 'cap' for nominations

The Primetime Emmy nominations were declared on Tuesday. HBO's Game of Thrones and Amazon Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel led the nominations with 32 and 20 nods respectively.

However, Scottish actor Richard Madden's snub for his poignant performance in BBC's crime thriller The Bodyguard has considerably irked fans on social media, who have openly voiced their disappointment. Many fans blamed the fact that many in the US, which hosts the Emmys, do not watch too many British shows and thus may not have watched the actor's brilliant performance.

Richard Madden has also bagged the Golden Globe for playing the harrowed protagonist in the Netflix show.

Here is how Twitterati chose to express their objections

So BODYGUARD is nominated for best drama series but Richard Madden, who is in every scene of the show, is not nominated for best actor in a drama series? GTFO! — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) July 16, 2019

So wait: Richard Madden won the Golden Globe for Best Actor for THE BODYGUARD and didn’t get the Best Actor Emmy nom at all? Yikes. — Joi Childs (@jumpedforjoi) July 16, 2019

Me searching for Richard Madden’s Emmy nom pic.twitter.com/xn8Renc500 — Caroline Clemens (@CarClemens) July 16, 2019

Richard Madden wasn’t nominated for an Emmy pic.twitter.com/4BMoMy42Q1 — lia🚀 (@tehonkycat) July 16, 2019

Golden Globe Winner Richard Madden snubbed of an Emmy nomination just doesn’t sit right with me at all.He put his heart and soul into making 360 minutes of television & delivered one of the most breathtaking performances I’ve ever seen and then doesn’t even get nominated! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/05VX8jkZUl — Katy🚀🚀 (@dickyegerton) July 16, 2019

I’m kind of shocked Richard Madden was snubbed by the #Emmys for his role in Bodyguard. pic.twitter.com/Uu8rMY4HAA — Shery (@queenandadream) July 16, 2019

How did Richard Madden not get an Emmy nom for #Bodyguard? It was so deserved! pic.twitter.com/rNumWP4DQg — Sarah Razner (@misssarahrazner) July 16, 2019

richard madden didn’t get an emmy nomination for bodyguard... pic.twitter.com/HhTzJTbjTs — holly (@traitorwhoulove) July 16, 2019

Baffled by @_richardmadden's Emmy snub. His performance in Bodyguard was some of the best acting I saw on television last year. Didn't enough Emmy voters watch the show? Do the Emmys have a cap on British actors they will nominate? What happened? #Emmys2019 — MaryAnne Schwartz (@MA_Schwartz) July 16, 2019

I thought Richard Madden was a lock for @netflix drama series Bodyguard. Competitive category, but still. Brit shows are often less watched by these 25k voters. — Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) July 16, 2019

Kind of surprised that Richard Madden didn’t get nominated for #bodyguard because I actually watched it so... pic.twitter.com/SimdvUdyUZ — Liz (@WarmestRegardss) July 16, 2019

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2019 10:44:35 IST