Fans can’t keep calm, as once again wedding bells are about to ring in the B-town. First met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012, love birds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are reportedly about to tie the knot on 6 October in an intimate ceremony. While the internet has been set ablaze with speculations about their wedding, Richa surely added fuel to the fire by recently sharing a cryptic post on her social media that read, “Can’t wait for October…” As the preparations are underway, a latest report by India Today reveals that the Masaan actress will be wearing ornaments designed by Bikaner’s 175-year-old jeweller family.



As per the reports, each of the signature pieces to be worn by Richa will be designed by a 175-year-old jeweler family from Rajasthan’s Bikaner. Not only this, citing a source, the report also revealed that Richa’s ornaments will be made by the “Khajanchi family”, who are very well “known for their statement heirloom pieces.” The India Today quoted the source as saying, “For the Delhi functions, the actress’ jewellery is being custom made by a 175-year-old jeweller family from Bikaner who are custom making bridal jewellery. The Khajanchi family is a revered family of jewellers who are known for their statement heirloom pieces and they will be designing signature pieces for Richa.” For those who don’t know, the Khajanchi family, who are the descendants of Moti Chand Khajanchi, are one of the earliest art collectors in the state.

Moreover, the patron of Khajanchi family jewellery includes the royal family of Bikaner. Earlier, Pinkvilla revealed that Richa and Ali’s pre-wedding festivities will kick start on 30 September at the Delhi Gymkhana and will continue for three days. On 1 October, the couple will reportedly host their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. On 2 October, the Fukrey stars will be organising a wedding party for their extended family and friends. And finally, on 6 October, Ali and Richa will be tying the knot with each other at a rented bungalow in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony. This will be followed by a grand reception on 7 October.

