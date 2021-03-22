Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi to star in Tigmanshu Dhulia's web series Six Suspects
Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi starrer Six Suspects is an adaptation of author Vikas Swarup's book of the same name
Actor Richa Chadha says she is thrilled to collaborate with filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, her co-star from Gangs of Wasseypur, for the director's upcoming series Six Suspects.
Chadha features on the series along with Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi. The duo has been filming for the series since February end in the capital.
The Fukrey actor took to Instagram and shared a video from the sets.
The project reunites Chadha and Dhulia after the acclaimed two-part gangster drama Gangs of Wasseypur, in which the director had played the role of Ramadhir Singh.
"So thrilled to tick this one off my bucket list. Collaborating with a director on my wish list... began my career with him (because he was acting in Gangs Of Wasseypur). Happy Storytelling Day Tigmanshu Dhulia," the 34-year-old actor captioned the video.
The series is said to be an adaptation of author Vikas Swarup's 2008 novel of the same name.
This is also the first collaboration between Gandhi and Chadha.
Chadha was recently seen on the big screen in this year's Madam Chief Minister.
Gandhi, meanwhile, will be seen in the upcoming investigative comedy Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
The One: Netflix’s latest sci-fi series fails to add value to the concept of custom-made love in a dystopian world
The One explores the alternatives for what happens when human beings feel the need to be alone, yet find love.
Vir Das joins Judd Apatow’s Netflix directorial project The Bubble
The Bubble is a comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble in a hotel and attempting to finish a studio franchise film
Child rights body NCPCR directs Netflix India to remove 'objectionable' scenes involving children in Bombay Begums
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also written to the Mumbai police commissioner to probe a scene in which a minor is seen smoking a cigarette.