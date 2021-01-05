Entertainment

Richa Chadha's Madam Chief Minister receives flak for misrepresentation of Dalit community in poster

Social media users tweeted at Richa Chadha for the stereotypical image in the first look poster of Madam Chief Minister and to take into account the criticism directed towards the film from the Dalit community.

FP Staff January 05, 2021 19:52:18 IST
Richa Chadha's Madam Chief Minister receives flak for misrepresentation of Dalit community in poster

Richa Chadha recently unveiled the first look poster of her upcoming political drama Madam Chief Minister. In the poster, she can be seen holding a broom, covered in muck. The tagline reads, "Untouchable, unstoppable."

The image has received significant backlash for being tone deaf, misrepresenting the Dalit community, and for not casting a Dalit actor in the lead role.

Here is the poster

Social media users tweeted at the actor for choosing to play the role and to take into account the criticism directed towards the film from the Dalit community.

Here are some tweets

Believed to be based on Mayawati, who has served four terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the film is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. Kapoor has previously helmed satirical comedies like Phas Gaye Re Obama, Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB 2.

Bhushan Kumar has produced Madam Chief Minister, which also stars Saurabh Shukla, Manav Kaul, Akshay Oberoi and Shubhrajyoti, via T-Series.

 

Updated Date: January 05, 2021 19:52:55 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Balle Balle, Bhangra and deshbhakti: why the positive stereotyping of Sikhs by Bollywood should bother us
Entertainment

Balle Balle, Bhangra and deshbhakti: why the positive stereotyping of Sikhs by Bollywood should bother us

Positive stereotyping ends up otherising the community, whereas what a deeply divided India desperately needs is the representation of minorities as regular people, “one of us”.

Ayushmann Khurrana to star in Doctor G, campus comedy helmed by Afsos director Anubhuti Kashyap
Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana to star in Doctor G, campus comedy helmed by Afsos director Anubhuti Kashyap

Backed by Junglee Pictures, Ayushmann Khurrana will essay the role of a doctor in Doctor G

Arjun Rampal joins Kangana Ranaut in Razy Ghai's action-drama Dhaakad
Entertainment

Arjun Rampal joins Kangana Ranaut in Razy Ghai's action-drama Dhaakad

“I am excited about it, it is a fantastic script," Arjun Rampal said on joining Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad