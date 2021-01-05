Richa Chadha's Madam Chief Minister receives flak for misrepresentation of Dalit community in poster

Social media users tweeted at Richa Chadha for the stereotypical image in the first look poster of Madam Chief Minister and to take into account the criticism directed towards the film from the Dalit community.

Richa Chadha recently unveiled the first look poster of her upcoming political drama Madam Chief Minister. In the poster, she can be seen holding a broom, covered in muck. The tagline reads, "Untouchable, unstoppable."

The image has received significant backlash for being tone deaf, misrepresenting the Dalit community, and for not casting a Dalit actor in the lead role.

Glad to present to you all, my new movie #MadamChiefMinister, a political drama about an 'untouchable' who hustles and makes it big in life! Out in cinemas on 22nd January! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/7dXDY1KRIX — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 4, 2021

Social media users tweeted at the actor for choosing to play the role and to take into account the criticism directed towards the film from the Dalit community.

You can safely replace 'confuse' with 'troll cuz humnei theka liya hai' bro! 👍Lage raho. https://t.co/iWCL99vXUD — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 5, 2021

Wake me up when this entertainment industry allows dalit actors in major roles. — Bamponthi (@SickularIndian) January 4, 2021

The producer to the photographer be like "How's the audience gonna know this film is about a dalit? Well hand her a broom would ya? Yes. That's it. NOW she's looking a Dalit."

By his logic Nehru's bipoic poster should be wearing janeu and mala in his hand wearing saffron cloth. — Prashanth (@ParshyaB) January 4, 2021

UCs(who claim to be secular,liberal) understanding of casteism is always flawed. Apparently everybody wants to make movies on Dalits these days because it's profitable and they in turn do more harm to the community. — Dalit lives matter💙 (@_discreetmind) January 4, 2021

Over the years, Bollywood in the guise of breaking caste barriers and making progressive cinema has furthered caste prejudices and solidified symbols associated with discrimination.

What does a Dalit leader going on to become CM have to do with holding broom?#MadamChiefMinister https://t.co/43ela4S78A — Deepish M (@theKARUNA_virus) January 4, 2021

The Savarnas have been most happy with the arrival of this film and seeing its poster, Know why? Because upper Caste people want to see and show the only broom in the hands of Bahujan.. https://t.co/J69XPKfINj — Deepali Salve🐦 (@deepalisalve12) January 4, 2021

I feel like there's a joke in here somewhere about how the US bombs countries and then makes movies about how their soldiers are depressed and stuff from killing people. somewhere there's a parallel here and it's bothersome that they dont see their oppressive lens. — Sherina (@Sherinapoyyail) January 5, 2021

You dont care enough to get specifics of movies right, i dont spell your name right fair game i think — Sherina (@Sherinapoyyail) January 5, 2021

People who say calling out Richa Chadha & Devdutt is cancel culture: Cancel culture is meant to give power to the marginalised to call out the bigotry of the oppressors. Asking them to not be casteist & do better is not the end of the world for them, it doesn't affect them at all — Sankul (@sankul333) January 4, 2021

Richa you need to take a step back and reflect on the valid criticism the movie poster is receiving. Really listen to what Dalit people are saying instead of getting defensive. — Sanitary Panels (@sanitarypanels) January 5, 2021

The recent poster of Madam Chief Minister makes me feel heartbroken once more. I lack words to talk about the deliberate reluctance of people to understand things. All so-called 'progressive' behaviour fails when it comes to how a Dalit is imagined in this country. — Damni Kain (@DamniKain) January 5, 2021

I loved Kaala, and watched it in Tamil the day it released.

In solidarity with those pointing out the stereotyping in Madam Chief Minister's poster. I also hope there's space for apologies, unlearning, and conversations here, and avoidance of personal attacks and pile-ons. https://t.co/fTbWbzSsnY — Radhika Radhakrishnan (@so_radhikal) January 5, 2021

Believed to be based on Mayawati, who has served four terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the film is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. Kapoor has previously helmed satirical comedies like Phas Gaye Re Obama, Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB 2.

Bhushan Kumar has produced Madam Chief Minister, which also stars Saurabh Shukla, Manav Kaul, Akshay Oberoi and Shubhrajyoti, via T-Series.