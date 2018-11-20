Richa Chadha on upcoming Shakeela biopic: Have kept story to most authentic version of her real life

Richa Chadha says southern adult film actress Shakeela was a brave soul who defied the norms of the business during her time.

Talking about Shakeela, Chadha said in a statement: "She was a brave soul who defied norms of the business during her time and her story was much more than what people know of. To essay the role of a living being is additional responsibility on me as actor and team as the makers of the film."

Chadha will be seen playing the role of Shakeela in the biopic, based on the life of the southern actress of the same name, whose popularity soared after the untimely and tragic demise of Silk Smitha.

She added: "I'm looking forward now that the film has wrapped up for the release next year. We have kept the story to the most authentic version of her real life. Shakeela herself has been pivotal to making this film happen and helping us in in-depth knowledge into her life which has helped us tell the story in its most authentic version possible."

The Indrajit Lankesh film is co-produced by Magic Cinemas and Yoddhas Entertainment. It is slated to release in 2019.

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2018 15:29 PM