Richa Chadha meets with Australian Board of Cricket to prepare for role in Inside Edge 2

Richa Chadha is all set to reprise her role of the feisty Zarina Malik for the Amazon Prime Video web series, Inside Edge 2, which will see her taking on the big world of cricket; a woman standing tall in a world of men. To prepare for the role, Chadha met with Australian cricketing experts.

The actress recently met Australian Board of Cricket as she will be playing the character of the co-owner of the Mumbai Mavericks, a cricket league team.

She aimed at understanding the statistical workings of the playing field, the technical aspects of the game as well as the dynamics from another country's perspective on the game and the workings behind it.

The actress will be seen sporting an edgy look, said to be inspired by Jessica Alba's onscreen avatar of Max Guevera, a genetically enhanced super-soldier, from the science-fiction TV show Dark Angel.

The series will mark another collaboration of Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Amazon Prime Studios after season 1, and shows like Mirzapur and Made in Heaven (with Tiger Baby Productions).

Inside Edge 2 is being bankrolled by Excel Entertainment and boasts of an ensemble cast including Vivek Oberoi, Angad Bedi Sayani Gupta, Sarah-Jane Dias, Tanuj Virwani, Sanjay Suri and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 14:55 PM