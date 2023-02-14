Richa Chadha has a hilarious Valentine's Day wish for hubby Ali Fazal, leaves internet in splits

It is the season of love as Valentine’s Day is here and it is all about celebrating love and togetherness. On this day, people in love make all the effort to make their partners feel extra special. Speaking of which, our Bollywood actors are also not far behind. This time will be extra special as many of our favourite stars got hitched recently and will be celebrating their first Valentine’s Day post-marriage. Among them are the power couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. The couple might have been legally married since 2020, but they made it all official last year in October.

Making it all special, Richa Chadha on Tuesday shared a unique video dedicating it to her husband Ali Fazal and wished him Valentine’s Day. Dressed as a traditional Indian wife with that quirky hairstyle and all the ‘tears’, Richa can be seen singing along the lines of the song ‘Bhala Hai Bura Hai Jaisa Bhi Hai‘ from the 1986 film, Naseeb Apna Apna.

Mentioning her husband in the caption, she wrote, “Heh Ali Fazal, My sweet valentine. Concept Moi. Bye.”

Take a look:

The video is no doubt very hilarious and has left the internet in splits. Ali Fazal also reacted to the video and wrote, “Hahahahahahhaahahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.”

Many others including Vijay Varma, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Arjun Kanungo also reacted to the video with laughing emojis.

Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha love life

The 36-year-old actress has been dating her Fukrey co-star since 2012 and the two are undoubtedly setting major couple goals for their fans. Time and again, the two continue to share their love and affection for each other on social media.

After keeping their legal marriage under wraps for almost 2 years, the couple tied the knot ritually in October 2022. Going for a grand ceremony, Richa and Ali Fazal began their wedding festivities on 30 September in New Delhi and later moved to Lucknow for the marriage. Followed by sangeet and mehendi ceremonies, they had a royal Awadhi marriage on 4 October 2022. Later, they also hosted a reception party in Mumbai.

