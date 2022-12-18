Bollywood actress Richa Chadha turned a year older today as she celebrates her 36th birthday on Sunday, 18 December 2022. While it is her first birthday since she got married to her longtime boyfriend, actor Ali Fazal, we believe this year is going to be more special for the couple. They recently got married in October this year and their wedding pictures and videos are evident proof of their deep love. Besides, the two also never miss a chance to express their feelings for each other on social media. Both Richa and Ali often go on vacations and trips, spend quality time with each other, and share those moments on their social media handles.

Their Instagram handles are filled with pictures of them together. Speaking of which, on the Fukrey actress’ 36th birthday, let’s take a look at some of the best and most adorable pictures of Richa and Ali.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal best photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

These pictures are indeed dreamy! Taken on one of their wedding ceremonies, Richa and Ali look regal and ethereal in white ensembles. Twinning in white, the two dressed up in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s exclusive designs. While Richa went for a dramatic sharara set, Ali dressed up in a long bandhgala kurta and churidar pants set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

In another set of pictures from their wedding festivities, Richa and Ali can be seen having a lot of fun with their friends and family members. They look quite adorable and in love!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Clicked just before their wedding, the power couple turned into a muse for the popular Femina magazine. Dressed in amazing groom and bridal looks, both Richa and Ali posed in the gorgeous wedding couture for the September 2022 cover of the magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Remembering her school days, Richa in the photos can be seen taking Ali to her old school. While they took a selfie outside the school gate, Richa also posed for single pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

This one was taken from one of the couple’s vacations. The two can be seen posing near the sea.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgyfMIgqj1Y/

Yet another click from their vacations, Ali and Richa are dressed in casual outfits.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ85BRJLmM1/

Dedicating the post to the love of his life, Ali Fazal wrote a special note for Richa Chadha on Valentine’s Day and also shared a special picture of the two of them.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4VGx5wl4vm/

Seems to be in their Halloween getups, Ali and Richa are definitely giving some ultimate Halloween vibes in the cute selfie.

