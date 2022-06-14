After his steller performance as the lead on the TV show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput made his debut in Bollywood with 2013's Kai Po Che! His impressive filmography also included Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

Sushant Singh Rajput’s shocking demise left his family, friends and fans heartbroken. On his second death anniversary today, 14 June, Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty paid a tribute to the late actor in this emotional Instagram post.

Chakraborty posted a series of unseen photos with Rajput as she remembered him on this mournful day.

“Miss you every day … ♥️,”she captioned the post. Reacting to the it, a user wrote, "This is called love, this is called courage, more power to u." Another called the actress an inspiration. While, a third user asked the actor to be strong.

34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput was found to be dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on 14th June 2020. Rhea Chakraborty had a very tough time till a few months after the actor's death. Rajput's death was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who questioned Rhea Chakraborty and her family members along with the late actor’s staff.

Another central agency, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also investigated a drug angle after Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty's involvement with an alleged drug cartel was discovered during the investigation. While the actress was also charged, she had denied the allegations as baseless. Chakraborty had spent about 28 days in Mumbai's Byculla jail before she got bail. In addition, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also investigated the fund siphoning angle in the case.

After his stellar performance as the lead on the TV show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput made his debut in Bollywood with 2013's Kai Po Che! His impressive filmography also included Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Sushant Singh Rajput’s last performance was in the 2020 film Dil Bechara, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi.

In terms of work, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in the thriller Chehre that had Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

