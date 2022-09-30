Rhea Chakraborty oozes hotness in sizzling black attire
While taking to her social media, Rhea Chakraborty shared some really hot pictures in a black slit dress while she truly rose the temperature with her hot pose on the sofa.
Time and again Rhea Chakraborty has been bringing up her stunning pictures while proving why she is one actress to watch out for when it comes to giving major fashion goals to her fans. The actress has been driving her fans crazy with her stunning photoshoots in which she went on to explore different kinds of attires from traditional to modern. While maintaining her constant grid, the actress is here to impress us all with her sensual black attire.
View this post on Instagram
She also wore shining ear cuffs and a matching ring and posed wearing heels.
While giving a major fashion motivation to her fans on this Friday, she wrote the caption -“Black Friday 🖤 #rhenew”
Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in prominent roles.
