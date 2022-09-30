Time and again Rhea Chakraborty has been bringing up her stunning pictures while proving why she is one actress to watch out for when it comes to giving major fashion goals to her fans. The actress has been driving her fans crazy with her stunning photoshoots in which she went on to explore different kinds of attires from traditional to modern. While maintaining her constant grid, the actress is here to impress us all with her sensual black attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

While taking to her social media, Rhea shared some really hot pictures in a black slit dress while she truly rose the temperature with her hot pose on the sofa.

She also wore shining ear cuffs and a matching ring and posed wearing heels.

While giving a major fashion motivation to her fans on this Friday, she wrote the caption -“Black Friday 🖤 #rhenew”

Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in prominent roles.

