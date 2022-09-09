While Queen Elizabeth II spent atop the throne of the United Kingdom, a variety of actresses stepped into the royal shoes for movies and series about the monarch's life.

Becoming a monarch at the age of 25 years and then reigning for more than 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II served as the longest-running queen in history. Elizabeth took the role shortly after the death of her father George VI. Earlier this year, the Queen celebrated her long reign with a grand celebration of the Platinum Jubilee. On Friday, 8 September, the world’s longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland. Throughout her reign she spent atop the throne of the United Kingdom, several pieces of work exhibited the royal monarch on-screen. And therefore a variety of actresses have stepped into the royal shoes for movies and series. Let’s take a look at it.

Helen Mirren

Giving the world one of the most recognised portrayals of Queen Elizabeth II that will be remembered in history, Helen Mirren earned an Academy Award for Best Actress in The Queen. Helen was so amazing in the monarch’s shoes that the Queen herself praised the actress for her performance and invited her to dinner at Buckingham Palace. Helen also won a Tony Award for portraying the queen in the stage adaptation of The Audience, on which the film The Queen was based on.

Claire Foy

Portraying the Queen in Netflix’s series The Crown, Claire portrayed the chronicles of the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her early reign to modern times. The critically acclaimed series was based on the award-winning play The Audience and awarded Claire a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for her impeccable portrayal.

Olivia Colman

Taking up the Queen’s Mantle after the exit of young Elizabeth, essayed by Claire Foy, for Season 3 and 4, Olivia did not disappoint and hooked the viewers throughout. Behind her tough facade, Olivia’s performance as the Queen revealed a sensitive, sympathetic, and pleasantly surprising glance of a woman managing a country through the 1960s. Very well deserved, Olivia bagged yet another Golden Globe and Emmy for her phenomenal portrayal.

Queen Elizabeth II in The Olympics

Who else could have played the Queen better than herself? While throughout her reign the Queen made several television appearances over the years, however, none have been quite as memorable and stunning as the sketch she participated in for the 2012 Olympics alongside Daniel Craig playing his much-loved James Bond role. Hands down the Queen stood tall as she led the way in this truly sweet and uniting segment.

