Republic Day 2023 : The popularity of movies from other genres is aside and the popularity of patriotic films and series is aside. The connection between the audience and the patriotism is something more than average. The movies & series not just give us a spine-chilling experience but also leaves us sobbing.

Over the years we have seen a number of patriotic films and series rocking the box office and OTT platforms respectively. And in the coming time, we are likely to witness more of such cinema. One this occasion, we have compiled a list of upcoming patriotic movies and web series for you.

Sam Bahadur

After portraying the role of Sardar Udham Singh, Vicky Kaushal is all set to play another war hero. This time he is going to slip in the shoes of Sam Manekshaw, India’s first Field Marshal. The movie is going to witness its release in late 2023.

Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha will hit the theatres these year. Produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. As the name suggests, this film is filled with action and thrill.

Chiseled, Ra’s Metanoia based on Gandhi and now Panne, NY based award winning director Ram Alladi never fails to impress. Currently under post production, Ram is back with ‘Panne’ a women oriented polly-patriotic drama which seeks to bring to life a storyline that navigates one woman’s journey as she strives to establish her own social identity. Spanning the period encompassing from border partition through to the independence of India’s 1960’s, the political fiction drama looks closely at the challenges of identity and the juxtaposition of social freedom of the newly independent nation versus individual freedom of the protagonist.

The Family Man 3

The much-awaited The Family Man Season 3 has got fans all excited after the previous two seasons won their hearts. The series centres around intelligence officer Srikanth Tiwari, played by versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee. Although he has successfully managed to solve crucial cases in the previous two seasons, let’s see if he can do it again. As per grapevine, Tiwari will be handling the case related to the COVID-19 outbreak that has affected the entire world. The plot also centres around the equation with neighbouring country China as well as the northeastern part of India.

Ae Watan Mere Watan

A thriller-drama inspired by true events, currently under production, Ae Watan Mere Watan, follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter. The film is set against the backdrop of Quit India Movement in 1942 and tells the story of the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of India.

Pippa

Starring the uber-talented Ishaan, Pippa is a historical war drama set during the Bangladesh Liberation War. The big-scale actioner will see Ishaan commandeer a PT-76 amphibious war tank (known as ‘Pippa’), which played a major role in the 1971 conflict. The film, directed by Raja Krishna Menon (Airlift) has spectacular war sequences, a resonant and emotional family drama, and a powerful soundtrack by A.R. Rahman.

