Renée Zellweger to play lead in Netflix social thriller What/If; project will be helmed by Revenge creator Mike Kelley

Renée Zellweger is all set to lead Netflix social thriller-drama series What/If. The streaming giant has given a 10-episode order to the upcoming show, which is to be helmed by Revenge and Swingtown creator Mike Kelley and producer Robert Zemeckis.

Each of the seasons will tackle a different morality tale "inspired by culturally consequential source material," describes Netflix. It will delve onto the power of a single fateful decision that changes the trajectory of an entire life.

The episodes will be 60 minutes in length where Renée will be seen playing Anne; the story will follow some broke newlyweds who weigh a lucrative but ethically dicy offer from a powerful woman, reports Vulture.

Kelley, who has also written the show, will executive produce it, along with Zemeckis, Melissa Loy, Alex Gartner, Charles Roven, and Jack Rapke. Jackie Levine of Zemeckis’ Compari Entertainment banner will serve as co-exec producer.

What/If will mark Renée Zellweger's first major role on television. The actress has won an Oscar for 2003’s Cold Mountain, and was nominated for her work in 2002’s Chicago and 2001’s Bridget Jones’ Diary.

Renée is currently working on the upcoming biopic Judy where she will be essaying the role of singer and actress Judy Garland, and will be seen not only acting but singing in the film.

