Remo D'Souza shares homecoming video after being discharged from hospital
The 46-year-old choreographer-director was admitted to a Mumbai hospital after he suffered a heart attack on 11 December
Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza, who was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital here after suffering a heart attack, has been discharged.
The 46-year-old director and ex-judge on the reality show Dance India Dance was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kokilaben hospital on 11 December.
Taking to Instagram, D'Souza posted a video and revealed that he is back at his home now.
D'Souza is one of the leading choreographers in Bollywood with films such as Tum Bin, Kaante, Dhoom, Rock On! and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to his credit.
As a director, he has made movies such as F.A.L.T.U, ABCD, A Flying Jatt and Race 3.
