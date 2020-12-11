Remo D’Souza suffers heart attack, currently in ICU in Mumbai hospital

His wife revealed that he has undergone an angioplasty at Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital and is in the ICU now.

Choreographer Remo D'Souza has suffered a heart attack and is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital.

The Times of India tweeted that D'Souza has undergone angioplasty and is now stable.

Director Ahmed Khan confirmed the news to ABP News as well. As per the report, the Race 3 director's wife is present with him at the hospital.

In a conversation with Indian Express, his wife Lizelle revealed that it was a blockage and doctors have done angiography. Stating that he is in the ICU, she urge everyone to pray as the next 24 hours are very crucial.

A report in Mid Day cited Remo's friend Mahesh Kukreja has stated that he is doing fine and everything is under control.

Remo is known for his choreography as well as directing films like Street Dancer 3D, ABCD, ABCD 2 and A Flying Jatt among others. The ace director-choreographer has also judged dance reality shows Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Dance India Dance and Dance Plus.

During an interaction with IANS, the National Award-winning choreographer had recently expressed interest on making a film on the late Saroj Khan, stating that it was Khan's wish.

According to Remo, they had a long conversation during which Khan had told him that if a biopic is ever made on her, Remo should make it since he understood both dance and struggle.