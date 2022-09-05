Passing away on 5 September 2015, just a day after his 51st birthday on 4 September, the music composer and singer really blessed us all with his melodious work.

September was indeed Aadesh Srivastava’s month. The ninth month of the year was destined to be his birth as well as demise month. Passing away on 5 September 2015, just a day after his 51st birthday on 4 September, the music composer and singer really blessed us all with his melodious work. While Aadesh wanted to become a doctor, his strong passion for music pushed him to make his career as a composer. He entered the industry in 1982 when he started assisting the legendary duo of composers Laxmikant-Pyarelal, but it was after over a decade that he got his big break in 1994 through Saif Ali Khan’s Haathon Mein Aa Gaya Jo Kal from Aao Pyaar Karen.

Not many people are aware that the late singer gained his foothold in the industry by playing the drums for legendary music directors like Shankar Jaikishan, OP Nayyar, and Salil Choudhury. After coming in limelight with Saif and Shilpa Shetty starrer romantic song, Aadesh went on to compose some unforgettable songs for iconic films like Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherji starrer Chalte Chalte and Amitabh Bachchan’s Baghban.

Rightly known as the master of fusion, Aadesh is surprisingly the only Indian performer to have collaborated with global stars like Soulja Boy, T-Pain, Norah Jones, Wyclef Jean, Queen Latifa, and Shakira. In addition, his jamming with Senegalese-American singer Akon grabbed an ample number of headlines. And why not? The duo gave us an enthralling track like One For the World.

In reality, Aadesh was no less than a fighter. The singer, who was being treated in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, died after his long battle with cancer. Despite the much-loved singer having left us for his heavenly abode, his two decades in showbiz will be remembered in history.

Some of his popular tracks are Shava Shava (Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham), his own rendition of Sona Sona for Amitabh Bachchan’s (Major Saab), Kya Ada Kya Jalwe (Shastra), Suno Na Suno Na (Chalte Chalte), Kiska Chehra (Jagjit Singh’s ghazal in Tarkeeb), Chali Chali (Baghban) among many more between 1996-2003.

