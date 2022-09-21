Star comedian and actor-turned-politician Raju Srivastava has passed away. The 58-year-old actor who is known for his amazing comic timing was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after he had suffered a cardiac arrest while working out on the treadmill. The comedian was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was reportedly given CPR. Srivastava was on life-support ever since, while the doctors tried to stabilise his situation. Sunil Pal, Srivastava’s close friend and fellow comedian updated the media and his fans about his condition from time to time. He also shared a video in which he appealed to the fans to pray for Raju Srivastava, who was said to be almost ‘brain dead’.

Raju Srivastava appeared in many Bollywood films including Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya (2001), Bhavnao Ko Samjho (2007) and Bombay to Goa (2010). He shot to fame with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

As the nation mourns the loss of a great comedian, here is a list of his top 5 TV appearances:

1. The Great Indian Laughter Challenge

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge was premiered in 2005 on Star One. The show was judged by Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shekhar Suman. Raju Srivastava and Sunil Pal were among the many contestants. With his amazing comic timing, Srivastava bagged the second spot in the show.

2. Shaktimaan

Raju Srivastava’s guest appearance in Shaktimaan struck a chord with the audience and the star comedian received recognition for his performance.

3. Comedy Nights With Kapil

The star comedian also made an appearance in the Kapil Sharma’s show. While in 2019, he performed a special stand-up act, he was back again in 2020, to tickle everyone’s funny bones.

4. Raju Hazir Ho

Starring Raju Srivastava and Roshni Chopra, this TV show premiered on NDTV Imagine between 2008 and 2009. Srivastava was responsible for making several sketches to make everyone laugh.

5. Gangs of Haseepur

Premiered in April 2014, Gangs of Haseepur was featured on Zee Tv. This reality comedy show starred Raju Srivastava, Ragini Khanna, and Mandira Bedi judged the show. Srivastava’s comic timing once again won the hearts of the audience and judges alike.

Rest in peace, Raju Srivastava!

