Today marks the birth anniversary of legendary actress Sridevi. Born in 1963 in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, Sridevi was often regarded as the first female superstar of the Hindi film industry. Such was her acting prowess. The actress started young and at the age of 4, bagged her first project in Tamil cinema. Known for working in Bollywood and south film industries, Sridevi featured in over 300 films in different languages in her glorious career. She was conferred with Padma Shri and several accolades for her marvellous performance. Sridevi ruled the Hindi film industry between the 80s and 90s and became one of the highest-paid actresses of an era.

Some of Sridevi's notable works include Julie, Solva Sawan, Himmatwala, and Mr India among others. She made a comeback in 2012 with English Vinglish and ruled the big screens once again.

On Sridevi's birth anniversary, here is a playlist of her top songs:

1. Main Teri Dushman

Sridevi's iconic song Main Teri Dushman Dushman Tu Mera was featured in the 1986 film Nagina. The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar, whose voice complimented Sridevi's skills perfectly. The film also starred Rishi Kapoor in the lead role alongside Sridevi.

2. Hawa Hawaii

The song Hawa Hawaii was featured in the 1987 film Mr India, starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in the lead roles. Hawa Hawaii was sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and is often regarded as one of the best songs of Sridevi's career.

3. Kate Nahin Kat Te

Yet another classic song of Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, Kate Nahin Kat Te was featured in Mr India. This iconic romantic track was sung by legendary singer Kishore Kumar and Alisha Chinai.

4. Chandni O Meri Chandni

Featured in the 1989 film Chandni, the song featured Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi. Sung by Sridevi and Jolly Mukherjee, the lyrics of this beautiful song were penned by Anand Bakshi, while the music was composed by Shiv-Hari.

5. Navrai Majhi

Navrai Majhi was featured in the 2012 film English Vinglish, directed by Gauri Shinde. The film also marked Sridevi's comeback to the industry after a long break. This wedding-festivity song was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Natalie Di Luccio.

Sridevi's last film Mom garnered critical acclaim and the actress was widely appreciated for her performance.

