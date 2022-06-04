S.P. Balasubrahmanyam won several honours throughout his career, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, six National Film Awards, 25 Andhra Pradesh state Nandi Awards, and the NTR National Award.

The nation remembers legendary playback singer and actor S. P. Balasubrahmanyam today, 4 June, on his birth anniversary. SPB, as he was fondly called, also made his name as a television presenter, music director, and producer.

S. P. Balasubrahmanyam worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films and is regarded as one of the greatest Indian singers of all time. He won many accolades throughout his career, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, six National Film Awards, 25 Andhra Pradesh state Nandi Awards, and the NTR National Award. Best known for his collaboration with maestro Ilaiyaraaja and A.R. Rahman, SPB sang over 40,000 songs in 16 different languages.

On S.P. Balasubrahmanyam's birth anniversary, here is a look at some of the iconic Hindi songs:

1. Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai- The song was featured in Hum Aapke Hai Koun and is one of the many delightful compositions sung by Balasubrahmanyam. SPB and Salman Khan became a hit jodi, with the legendary singer lending his voice to the actor numerous times in the 1990s.

2. Hum Bane Tum Bane- Hum Bane Tum Bane was featured in the film 1981 romantic drama Ek Duuje Ke Liye. The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Balasubrahmanyam.

3. Yeh Haseen Waadiyaan- Yeh Haseen Waadiyaan from the film Roja is considered to be one of the most iconic songs of the legendary singer. S.P. Balasubrahmanyam sang this soulful AR Rahman composition along with K.S Chithra.

4. Mere Rang Me Rangne Waali - The song featured in Salman Khan and Bhagyashree-starrer Maine Pyar Kiya. The track struck a chord with millions and is one of the most romantic songs of the 90s.

5. Chennai Express- The title track of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Chennai Express was sung by Balasubrahmanyam, who returned to singing for Hindi films after a break of 15 years. Millennials also fell in love with the flawless singer in this peppy track.

Which one of these SPB songs is your favourite?

