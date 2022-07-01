Today, 1 July, marks the death anniversary of the legendary actor. Some of his most notable works include The Godfather, Last Tango in Paris and On The Waterfront.

Marlon Brando was born in Omaha in 1924. Considered to be one of the greatest movie actors of all time, Brando was a high school dropout, who had nothing back to fall on except acting. He was one of the first in Hollywood to introduce the principles of method acting propagated by Konstantin Stanislavski.

The actor enrolled in Erwin Piscator's Dramatic Workshop at New York's New School, where he was mentored by Stella Adler, a member of a famous Yiddish Theatre acting family. In 1944, Marlon Brando made his Broadway debut. In 1949, Brando bid goodbye to the Broadway stage to concentrate on movies. However, he was widely criticised for this decision.

Marlon Brando rejected his second Academy Award for Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 directorial The Godfather. The actor sent Sacheen Littlefeather on his behalf and rejected the award because of the stereotypical portrayal of American Indians in the film industry.

On Marlon Brando's death anniversary, here is a look at some of his award-winning films-

1. Viva Zapata!: The film was released in 1952 and featured Brando as Emiliano Zapata, a Mexican revolutionary who led a rebellion against the corrupt dictatorship of President Porfirio Díaz in the early 20th century. Brando won several accolades for this film, including a Cannes Film Festival award for Best Actor.

2. Julius Caesar: The 1953 film saw Brando portray the role of Mark Antony. The actor won a BAFTA award in the Best Foreign Actor category.

3. On the Waterfront: Released in 1954, the film featured Brando in the lead role of Terry Malloy. The film performed exceedingly well and won 8 Oscars. Brando won his first Academy Award for his role.

4. The Godfather: The Godfather featured Al Pacino and Marlon Brando in the lead roles. Brando essayed the role of Don Vito Corleone, the ageing patriarch of a New York crime dynasty. His moving performance brought Brando several accolades as well as his second Academy Award. However, the actor declined the award.

5. Apocalypse Now: The Francis Ford Coppola classic war drama saw Brando play the aging Colonel Walter Kurtz, who goes rogue during the Vietnam War and starts conducting hit-and-run missions. The film was nominated for several awards.

