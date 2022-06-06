A film director, producer, social activist and politician, Sunil Dutt was born in Jhelum, Pakistan in 1926 as Balraj Dutt. He remains famous for his roles in films such as Padosan, Humraaz, and Gumraah.

The nation remembers Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary today, 6 June. A film director, producer, social activist and politician, Sunil Dutt was born in Jhelum, Pakistan in 1926 as Balraj Dutt. He started out as a radio show host and a celebrity interviewer before he got an opportunity to enter the film industry.

His debut film was Railway Platform in 1955. Dutt went on to work in several films but his big breakthrough came with the magnum opus film Mother India in 1957. Sunil Dutt is known for several notable works including Padosan, Humraaz, and Gumraah. He was last seen in the film Munnabhai MBBS, where he played the role of Sanjay Dutt's father. He passed away in 2005.

On the 96th birth anniversary of Sunil Dutt, here is a list of his most iconic roles:

1. Yaadein - Sunil Dutt was much appreciated for his exceptional acting in this movie. The film revolves around the life of Anil, a man who repents and reminiscences about his past actions after his wife and son leave him. The film made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for fewest actors in a film.

2. Padosan - Released in 1968, the film is the hilarious journey of a simple man who falls in love with his new neighbour. The film featured Sunil Dutt as Bhola and Saira Banu as Bindu. It remains one of the best comedy movies in the Hindi film industry and is considered to be one of Dutt's best works.

3. Mother India - Released in 1957, Mother India paved the way for Sunil Dutt's career in the film industry. Sunil Dutt essayed the role of Birju, who becomes a dacoit. Mehboob Khan's magnum opus became an instant hit.

4. Khandaan- Sunil Dutt played the role of Govind Lal, a man with a paralysed hand. The film was released in 1965 and Dutt's iconic performance helped him win a Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

5. Mujhe Jeene Do - Sunil Dutt essayed the role of a dacoit named Thakur Jarnail Singh. The film also featured Waheeda Rehman, Nirupa Roy, and Mumtaz. Dutt's portrayal of a romantic dacoit brought him critical acclaim and he proved his mettle even while playing an unconventional role.

