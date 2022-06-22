In 1970 that Amrish Puri got his first breakthrough in the film industry and since then there was no looking back for the actor. He went on to become one of the most renowned and credible villains in the history of Indian cinema.

Today marks the 90th birth anniversary of legendary actor Amrish Puri. Born in 1932, Amrish Puri was the younger brother of renowned actor Madan Puri. Born in Punjab, Amrish Puri always wanted to become an actor. However, in 1954 he failed a screen test. It was only in 1970 that Amrish Puri got his first breakthrough in the film industry. Ever since his first breakthrough, there was no looking back for the actor. He went on to become one of the most renowned and credible villains in the history of Indian cinema. His striking bass voice and the ability to extend his eyes out widely were what made him different.

One of his most memorable and noted roles was that of Mogambo in the film Mr India. His dialogue 'Mogambo Khush Hua' is fondly remembered to this date.

On the occasion of Amrish Puri's birth anniversary, here is a look at some of his best dialogues-

"Mogambo Khush Hua" - This iconic dialogue of the legendary actor was featured in Shekhar Kapur's Mr India. The film featured Amrish Puri in the role of a megalomaniac dictator and 'Mogambo Khush Hua' is widely remembered till date. The film also starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi among others.

"Ja Simran Jaa, Jee Le Apni Zindagi" - This legendary dialogue of Chaudhary Baldev Singh, aka Amrish Puri, was from the blockbuster film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Amrish Puri played the role of a quintessential conservative father, who lives in the UK but is very close to Indian roots. However, it is only at the climax that we get to see a different side of Chaudhary Baldev Singh.

"Koi Bhi Jhooth Itna Mahan Nahi Hota Ki Jiske Saamne Sar Jhukaya Jaye" - This hard-hitting dialogue of Amrish Puri was from the film Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate. The film was released in 1998 and featured Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in lead roles.

"Galti Ek Baar Hoti Hai, Do Baar Hoti Hai, Teesri Baar Irada Hota Hai" - This is one of the best dialogues of actor Amrish Puri. It was featured in the 1989 film Ilaaka, in which Puri played the role of Nagar.

"Pollution, Population Aur Corruption, Yeh Teeno Bimariyan Kaput Beton Ki Tarah Is Desh Ko Kha Jaegi" - Yet another hard-hitting dialogue by Amrish Puri was from the film Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate. This dialogue highlights how evils like pollution, population and corruption will eat this country, just like evil sons.

