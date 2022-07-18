Born in Rajasthan's Luna, Mehdi Hassan contributed to the success of many films in Hindi cinema, including Dhun, Mrig Trishna, and Haider among others. Hassan was honoured with Tamgha-E-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance and Hilal-E-Imtiaz by the Pakistan government.

Today, 18 July marks the birth anniversary of legendary ghazal singer Mehdi Hassan Khan, aka Mehdi Hassan. Hassan donned many roles during his career. He was a Pakistani singer, music director as well as ghazal artist.

Born in Rajasthan's Luna, Mehdi Hassan contributed to the success of many films in Hindi cinema, including Dhun, Mrig Trishna, and Haider among others. Hassan was honoured with Tamgha-E-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance and Hilal-E-Imtiaz by the Pakistan government. He breathed his last on 13 June, 2012 in Pakistan's Karachi.

According to ScoopWhoop, Mehdi Hassan was respectfully referred to as Shahanshah-e-Ghazal. His voice crossed borders and he received immense love and respect from both India and Pakistan.

On the occasion of his 95th birth anniversary, here is a playlist of his best ghazals:

1. Ranjish Hi Sahi

Ranjish Hi Sahi is Mehdi Hassan's one of the most famous ghazals. Written by Ahmad Faraz, Ranjish Hi Sahi beautifully showcases how one's beloved is happily welcomed, even if all they bring with them is pain and agony.

2. Ab Ke Hum Bichde

Written by Ahmad Faraz, Ab Ke Hum Bichde brings the pain and agony of parting lovers to the fore. The opening lines, "Ab ke hum bichde to shayad Kabhi khawabon me miles, jis tarah sukhe hue phul Kitabon mein mile", is enough to set the mood of ghazal enthusiasts.

3. Pyaar Bhare Do Sharmile Nain

This beautiful ghazal was a part of the 1974 film Chahat. The lyrics of this ghazal were written by Khwaja Parvez. The ghazal very well portrays the apprehension of lovers.

4. Gulon Mein Rang Bhare

Sung by Mehdi Hassan, Gulon Mein Rang Bhare was a Faiz Ahmed Faiz masterpiece. The ghazal has an unusual combination of musical notes and is considered one of his best works. The ghazal singers after Hassan also sang it as a way of marking respect and paying homage to the great singer.

5. Hamein Koi Gham Nahin Tha

Hassan lent his voice to this masterpiece written by Faiyyaz Hashmi and Mehdi Hassan. The opening lines of this ghazal, "Humein koi Gham nahin tha, Gham-e-Aashiqui se Pehle,

Na the dushmani Kisi se, Teri Dosti se Pehle" highlight the pain and anguish of a lover.

