Today marks the 18th death anniversary of film producer Yash Johar. Born on September 6 in 1929, Yash Johar was the father of ace director and producer Karan Johar. Yash Johar started his Bollywood journey in 1963 with the film Mujhe Jeene Do.

In 1976, Yash Johar launched his production banner Dharma Productions, which is one of the biggest production houses in the country today. The first film that Yash Johar produced under the Dharma Productions banner was Dostana, which was released in 1980. Dostana was followed by some of Johar's most popular works, including Agneepath, Duplicate, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and Kal Ho Na Ho.

As the nation remembers the legendary producer, here is a look at some of his movies:

Dostana - Released in 1980, the film was directed by Raj Khosla and featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, and Zeenat Aman. The plot uncovers the friendship of two best friends who fall in love with the same girl. They become rivals after misunderstandings.

Agneepath - Amitabh Bachchan starrer Agneepath was released in 1990. Amitabh Bachchan essayed the role of Vijay, a gangster who wishes to avenge his father's death by defeating Kancha, the man who killed Vijay's father.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released in 1998 and featured Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol in the lead roles. After Anjali reads the letter left by her mother (Rani Mukerji), she decides to reunite her widowed father (Shah Rukh Khan) with his true love, who is also named Anjali, played by Kajol.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham - This multi-starrer film was released in 2001 and was directed by Karan Johar. The film revolves around the life of Rahul Raichand, an adopted older son of a rich couple. When Rahul is banished by his father for marrying a middle-class woman, his brother decides to reunite the family years later.

Kal Ho Naa Ho - The film was released in 2003 and was the last film produced by Yash Johar. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

