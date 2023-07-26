The evergreen actress Rekha has always been the talk of the town whether it is for her unconventional fashion choices or her personal life. Recently, the Khoobsurat star grabbed the headlines due to her biography, Rekha The Untold Story, which lately hit the web.

As per a few media reports, in Rekha’s biography, it was stated that she was in a lesbian live-in relationship with her manager Farzana. This news went viral on social media like wildfire and now biographer Yasser Usman has reacted to it and rubbished all the claims.

It’s despicable how clickbait journalism has an aversion towards verifying facts. And most often they target women.

Taking to Twitter, Yasser released a statement, which reads, “The quotes alleging a ‘live-in relationship’ ascribed to my book ‘Rekha The Untold Story‘ are a complete fabrication, falsification and misrepresentation evidently intended to create sensationalism. I vehemently assert that the quotes mentioned in the media articles are entirely absent from my book.”

He added, “Furthermore, throughout the entire manuscript, the phrases ‘live-in relationship’ or ‘hermetic existence’ or ‘the biography claiming the relationship is sexual’ have never been used. These incorrect quotes are a result of poor clickbait journalism and keep on resurfacing every few years. If these quotes attributed to me or my book ‘Rekha The Untold Story’ are not immediately rectified, we will not hesitate to pursue legal action against the publications responsible.”

For the unversed, the biography was originally published in 2016. While fans of Rekha are waiting for the actress to make a dazzling appearance on the big screen, her last cameos include Shamitabh and Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.