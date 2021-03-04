Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard join Russo Brothers spy thriller The Gray Man

The Gray Man, set up at Netflix, also stars Dhanush, Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas among others

Netflix's upcoming action thriller, The Gray Man, has added Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard and Bridgerton breakout star Regé-Jean Page to their ensemble.

Helmed by the Russo Brothers, The Gray Man had previously announced Dhanush, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, and Julia Butters, to be a part of the film.

The film is based on the debut novel by Mark Greaney, published in 2009. The action-thriller follows CIA agent-turned-assassin Court Gentry (Gosling) as he’s hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, reports Empire.

Check out the announcement here

The movie marks Armas' reunion with Gosling, with whom she worked in 2017's Blade Runner 2049, as well as Evans, her co-star from Rian Johnson's 2019 whodunnit Knives Out.

Netflix aims is to create a new franchise with a James Bond-level of scale and a budget upward of $200 million. Anthony and Joe Russo will be producing the project through their AGBO banner.

Speaking of the massive budget and the reason behind it, Joe told Deadline, “The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical, and the ability to do with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us. The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Gosling at the centre of it. We have all committed to the first movie, and that’s got to be great to get us to the second movie”.

Joe Russo wrote the script, with Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely polishing the final draft. AGBO’s Mike Larocca, along with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum for Roth Kirschenbaum, are also on board as producers.

The makers are planning to start the filming in January in Los Angeles while international locations are still being finalised.

