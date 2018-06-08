Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde 3 gets Valentine's Day 2020 release date, MGM Studios confirm

After Reese Witherspoon confirmed that Legally Blonde 3 is officially happening, MGM Studios have tweeted the announcement that the movie will hit theaters on Valentine’s Day 2020.

The iconic character of Elle Woods, who makes her way into the world of the intellectual elite at Harvard Law School without ever compromising on her spirit of fashion, will return for a third time since the first Legally Blonde released in 2001. The film went on to become a massive hit, making $141 million globally on a mere budget of $18 million.

Reese Witherspoon had playfully teased the upcoming third installment on her Instagram with a small video of her in a pool in a sequined pink bikini, reminiscent of Elle Wood’s Harvard video essay from the movie. Now MGM Studios have confirmed the release date with an equally pink poster announcing its Valentine’s Day release. This would be the fifth movie vying for a Valentine’s Day release in 2020, which includes Fox’s animated film Nimona, Universal’s untitled Blumhouse movie, Warner Bros. untitled DC movie and Disney’s untitled live-action movie, Variety reports.

The movie will be produced under Witherspoon’s banner Hello Sunshine, with the original writers Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah expected to pen the third installment as well. Witherspoon has been enjoying top-billed success with her production label landing major deals with Apple, as well as the second season of HBO's Big Little Lies, which is currently under production.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 15:53 PM