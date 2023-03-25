Celebrated Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth have decided to amicably part ways after almost 12 years of marriage. In a joint statement issued on Friday, 24 March 2023, the estranged couple informed their fans about their decision further stating that they will now prioritise their 10-year-old son Tennessee James and their family in the next chapter of their lives. Reese and Jim also noted that they continue to share a great friendship and will move forward with “deep love, kindness, and mutual respect” for each other. It is pertinent to note that the decision, unfortunately, comes just a few days before their 12th wedding anniversary.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth issue joint statement

In a statement shared on their respective social media handles, the Oscar-winning actress Reese and the talent agent Jim Toth wrote, “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

Further speaking about their relationship throughout the past years, they shared how it was enjoyable and now they are “moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time,” the note concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)

For the unversed, Reese was previously married to Ryan Phillippe and has two kids, a son, and a daughter. However, the two got divorced followed which she announced her engagement to Jim in December 2010. In March 2011, the couple got married and welcomed their first child Tennessee James in 2013.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.